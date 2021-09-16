Ransomware attacks and crypto-currency scams on the rise

Waikato DHB suffered NZ’s worst ransomware attack earlier this year, from which it is still recovering.

Ransomware attacks are becoming more common, based on the number of incidents reported to Government cyber-security agency Cert NZ.

Cert NZ said it received reports of 1350 cyber-security incidents between April and June, with losses from those attacks totalling $4 million.

Ransomware incidents showed “a significant spike” from the 12 reported in the first three months of the year to 30 in the second quarter, it said.

Crypto-currency investment scams also became more prevalent, with the number of incidents reported climbing from 16 to 24, with a combined “direct financial loss” of $500,000.

Cert NZ director Rob Pope said it strongly recommended firms did not pay ransoms, but instead sought the assistance of an IT services firm and reported the incident confidentially to Cert NZ.

READ MORE:

* Critics and supporters of crypto-currencies clash in advice to MPs

* Waikato DHB to tell 4200 people their personal information was disclosed on the dark web, following May cyber attack

* Ransomware attack on Department of Conservation

* Ransomware attackers claim to have stolen data from three NZ firms



Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has so far resisted calls from a growing number of technology experts to make the payment of ransomware demands illegal.

A ransomware group known as Lockbit 2.0 appears to have become particularly active in New Zealand in recent months.

The group posted online threats to release information it said it had stolen from Invercargill-based property maintenance company Phoenix Services in July and well-known Christchurch painting supplies company Haydn in August – though the latter notice was withdrawn.

Another Kiwi local victim appeared to be Christchurch company Inline Plumbing.

Phoenix Services co-owner Philip Brown said last month that the attack on his business had caused a lot of disruption, but it had been fortunate that one of its sets of back-ups worked.

“Make sure you have got ‘back-up after back-up after back-up’, because it saved our butt. We have four types of back-up, and only one of them worked in the end,” he said.