O'Donnell: Too early to know if Invercargill's city block budget impacted

The old Watson's Building on Tay St being demolished on Friday as part of Invercargill's multi-million city block development.

It’s too early to know if Invercargill’s $165 million city block development budget may be stretched.

Stage one of the development was expected to cost $165 million, of which the Invercargill City Council has invested $46m.

Invercargill Central Ltd director Scott O’Donnell said there was too much time left in the build to determine what, if any, impact the latest Covid-19 outbreak would have on the overall end cost.

He acknowledged there was a sense of uncertainty at the moment around the supply chain for materials, as well as what potential further delays there could be on the back of Covid-19.

During the Invercargill City Council’s consultation phase on its investment some submitters raised concerns of a potential budget blowout during construction, which in turn could result in the ratepayers being asked for more money to complete the project.

In June 2020 council staff reported that at that stage they were satisfied the risk was low, in terms of cost overruns, or a financial burden beyond the council’s $46m investment.

Included in stage one of the development are retail, food and beverage options, and 650 car parks.

Anchor tenant Farmers department store is scheduled to open in May 2022 alongside some other retailers and some car parks.

Meanwhile, demolition work has taken place on one of the remaining buildings on Tay St this week.

The old Watson’s Building was bought from Reading Cinemas in recent weeks as part of a package deal which would allow for Invercargill Central Ltd to proceed with wider city block plans, including a medical centre.

Invercargill Licensing Trust general manager Chris Ramsay this week said its new 4.5 star hotel was now expected to cost “hundreds of thousands” extra.

The Langlands Hotel budget over-run was put down to increased costs, including scaffolding hire, when no work was being done during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ramsay added social distancing rules also restricted how efficiently work could be done.