Bar's licence at risk after patrons found playing beer pong on pool table

Mo's Sports Bar (seen here when it was Aladdin's Paradise bar, before changing its name in 2018) on Gisborne's Peel St.

Patrons found playing beer pong and a staff member working 14-hour shifts are among the concerns raised by inspectors opposing the renewal of an on-licence for a Gisborne bar.

The owner of Mo’s Sports Bar, The March Bar Gisborne Ltd, has applied to the Gisborne District Licensing Committee to renew the licence. The committee received no objections to the application, but police have raised concerns.

Late on the night of February 20, a police alcohol harm reduction officer entered the bar to find four men playing beer pong on a pool table. He told them to stop immediately and spoke to the duty manager, advising him the game encouraged excessive drinking and increased the likelihood of intoxication.

At 1.30am, the duty manager was seen letting two women into the bar in breach of the one-way door restriction.

In May, police, licensing inspectors and the medical officer of health met with company director Satnam Singh. Singh assured them he would speak to managers and staff and discuss further training for all employees.

In June, there were two free host responsibility training sessions, but none of the company’s staff attended.

Sarah-Jane O'Connor/Stuff Beer pong is a game that encourages excessive drinking. (File photo)

In July, further concerns were raised, including breaches of a liquor ban, inadequate support for staff and the duty manager being asked to work unreasonable hours.

A report on the application by licensing inspectors found the actions of the company meant the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 was not being met.

Shareholders of the company had interests in numerous companies across the North Island and appeared to rarely be in Gisborne to oversee the bar, the inspector said.

The applicant had not been “completely honest” and had overstated the experience the shareholders had with running an on-licence, and this “gives rise to some concern about the applicant's suitability to hold a licence”.

There seemed to be just one duty manager at the bar, who was working for “at least 14 hours a day, 7 days per week”.

He was on duty when the police had found the patrons to play beer pong, which pointed to “a considerable lack of understanding”, the inspector said.

There was no evidence staff had received sufficient training, and the inspector opposed the application, which would be heard by the committee in November.

Police did not oppose the application but asked the committee to consider the facts it had raised around breaches and to “possibly make a number of discretionary conditions on the licensee to ensure compliance with the Act”.

Sukhpal Singh, who is involved in the company, said staff training had occurred, and the duty manager had only worked 14 hours on one day.

He said a more experienced manager had moved to Gisborne and would be looking over the bar to ensure it operated within the law.

Mo’s Sports Bar used to operate under the name Aladdin’s Paradise Bar until 2018.