MIQ difficulties forcing workers out of the country

Todd Ranson​ is one of hundreds of workers forced to consider leaving the country to be able to do their jobs.

Ranson​ is a marine engineer who works in sub-sea construction. His work usually takes him out to sea for work trips of four to five weeks at a time.

But at the moment, he cannot go to work because he has no way to get back. When he tried to book a spot in MIQ on Monday morning he was number 20,500 in a queue of people going after 3000 available slots.

Ranson​ said the situation had reached a point where it is impossible for those workers trapped on the New Zealand side of the MIQ system.

“We can’t go to work so all of our jobs are being taken by foreign labour who are able to travel. New Zealanders who had these jobs were on salaries of $120,000 to $300,000 a year. They are making nothing now,” Ranson​ said.

Ranson​ estimates that more than 500 workers are in a similar position of being unable to work due to the inaccessibility of MIQ slots.

He is looking at moving to Spain and said many people in his industry wee in a similar position.

Supplied ​​​​Todd Ranson says the MIQ system is forcing hundreds of New Zealand workers to consider moving out of the country in order to do their jobs.

“Guys are moving already out to Western Australia. This is a huge amount of taxpayer money the country is losing,” Ranson​ said.

One of the workers who decided to make the move is Reece Campbell​.

Campbell​ is a rigger on oil and gas ships who, pre-Covid, would split his time between working in Australia and his property in Coromandel.

Supplied Reece Campbell, a rigger on oil and gas ships, says the MIQ system forces him to choose between staying in New Zealand without a job or working in Australia, far from his Coromandel home.

But the MIQ system has made that arrangement impossible, and he has chosen to stay full-time in Australia until the borders reopened.

“To get a booking in MIQ, mate I wouldn’t even think of it in my situation. That’s why I am just burying myself in work until the borders reopen, and I can get back to New Zealand and see my parents,” Campbell​ said.

Campbell​ said the system does not allow for flexibility of dates, which was a problem for workers in his industry.

“The finish date on these jobs are not always accurate. If you get a week of bad weather, well you will be out on the sea for another week. If you book yourself a spot in MIQ and things change then it can all slip to the right. From what I understand MIQ doesn’t work like that,” Campbell​ said.

Workers like Campbell​ and Ranson​ are asking the government to consider treating specialist industries as FIFO (or “fly in, fly out”) workers.

FIFO workers have asked MBIE to allocate specific quantities of MIQ space so that they are able to work during Covid-19.

MBIE has currently expressed staunch opposition to the idea, stating the idea of specific FIFO worker room allocation was impractical and would likely result in more rooms being empty.

Kirk Hope​, chief executive of Business New Zealand said the disagreement was symptomatic of a system that was not working.

“The MIQ system has made it difficult for businesspeople to get in and out of the country, it has been really difficult for businesses to get critical workers into the country. It cannot be a long-term solution for how we think about managing the border,” Hope​ said.

SUPPLIED Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope said until the MIQ system can not be a long-term solution to the management of the border.

Hope​ believes that the only way forward is vaccination and lots of it. But until that is achieved, business will continue to be constrained by the underperforming MIQ system, Hope said.

David Seymour​, leader of the Act Party, said issues with the MIQ system were having a broader impact.

“There will be a gradual draining of skills and money from our country if we make it impossible to go in and out. I feel for the seafaring industry, but there is also critical nurses that we need, there are businesspeople who rely on international relationships they have built up over years. This is a much wider issue,” Seymour​ said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour says the MIQ system is symptomatic of a government failure to provide for the needs of New Zealand business.

Seymour​ said the difficulties in the MIQ systems were damaging New Zealand’s business connections, and forcing local workers to make some tough choices.

“Ultimately they will have to choose between themselves or New Zealand. They will choose themselves and our country will be more the poorer for it,” Seymour​ said.