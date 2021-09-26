Lockdown forces more small businesses than ever to consider calling it quits — here is what you should consider

Jacqui Wilkinson​’s adventure tourism business collapsed in September under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic, after operating successfully for a decade.

Wilkinson​ built Adventure Capital​ from scratch. The business offered cycling, camping and hiking gear rentals, and ran popular bike tours in Auckland and Wellington.

After an unfulfilling career in marketing and advertising, Wilkinson says the move into tourism in 2011 was like coming home.

“When I got into the sector I thought, ‘oh my gosh, this is the place for me’,” Wilkinson says.

Wilkinson says she is proud of what she built after 10 years of hard work.

At its peak, Adventure Capital catered to about 10,000 customers a season and was continuing to grow fast.

“Pre-Covid we hadn’t actually seen the extent of what we could have achieved. We were definitely not a sunset business,” Wilkinson says.

In 2019, Adventure Capital increased its revenue by 88 per cent on the previous year and Wilkinson was feeling positive about its future.

But in the last year and a half, Covid-19 decimated her business beyond repair, Wilkinson​ said.

“We could never have predicted how these last 18 months were going to go. However, when we realised the pandemic wasn’t going anywhere any time soon, we came to the decision that it wasn’t worth continuing.”

Wilkinson​ says there are three options for business owners in her position; sell, hibernate or permanent closure.

Selling was not an option because bargain-hunters were making offers that didn’t reflect the value of her business.

Hibernation was also off the cards, because the cost of moving the business into storage, was risky when the impacts of a global pandemic could last years.

So Wilkinson​ took the painful third route of permanent closure.

“When you are a business owner you take a risk to get into the business, and you take a risk for when to get out, that is something people need to realise,” Wilkinson​ says.

David Webb​, national head of restructuring services at Deloitte​ says during the most recent lockdown, calls from business owners seeking help more than doubled, reaching the highest levels the advisory firm experienced since the start of the pandemic.

Many of those calls are coming from businesses who better understand the Covid-19 business environment, and know they might have to call it a day.

“This time around people understand what levers they have to pull and what levers they don’t. I get the feeling that business owners know whether they can turn this ship around or whether they need to think about closure,” Webb​ says.

Webb​ says almost two thirds of the calls came from SME businesses.

He predicts things could become worse for many of those businesses.

“I think what we will see is people hanging on until Christmas, and next year we will see the real hurt that is out there,” Webb​ says.

Tony Maginniss​, director of corporate advisory services at BakerTillyStaplesRodway says if a business owner is even considering closure, they need to get professional advice as soon as possible.

If the business can’t be saved, it is crucial that directors know what personal guarantees have been given, as this can be the difference between losing a business and losing everything, Maginniss​ says.

“In the worst possible situation you can lose your business, lose your house, lose everything if your personal finance is not separated from your business finances,” Maginniss​ says.

Maginniss​ believes it is important to look at how things would play out in a liquidation scenario.

“Look at what staff the business has. How much are staff owed? How much the IR are owed? Look at any assets that might have security on them that could be collected. Then estimate what the net realisation might be once all the creditors are paid, and whether any money would go back to the director after that,” Maginniss​ says.

Lester Bryant​ went through this process as a business owner.

In 2020 he spoke to Stuff about the process of his business failing, and wrote a book about his ordeal.

Bryant​ says it is crucial for the business owner to avoid personal bankruptcy at all costs.

“Company insolvency is an admission that things didn’t work out, but you can rebuild from it. Bankruptcy is almost impossible to rebuild from. While the government will forgive you, credit agencies and the banks will not,” Bryant​ says.

Bryant​ also learnt the hard way that relationships can change when a business is going under.

Banks that find out the business they have loaned to is going under will be quick to recall the loan, he says.

And banks are not the only relationship that can sour under pressure.

“I have spoken to many people who have had insolvency problems, and all of us found our accountants wanted money up front and became very difficult to deal with. Accountants don’t suddenly become your friend when you have insolvency problems,” Bryant​ says.

During the emotional pressure of a failing business, it is important for owners to remember to stick to their values, he says.

“Is there life after this scenario? Yes there is. One of the judgment calls I made was to liquidate a hell of a lot of personal assets, so I ended up owing no one money. While that decision caused me a lot of pain, I believe that a clear conscious makes a soft pillow.”

For Wilkinson​, the decision to close is one she is glad to have made.

“If you are stuck in a limbo of what-ifs, it is not worth risking your entire financial future. You just have to make a decision, to stick with it or to close.

“When you have made that decision it makes everything so much better,” Wilkinson​ says.