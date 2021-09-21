Minced beef hits $20 a kilo

Premium mince is at least $20 a kilo at the main supermarkets this week and at New World Carterton, it hit $23.

The latest food data from Stats NZ shows it is part of a wider trend.

Stats NZ's August food price index showed an increase in measured food prices for the fifth consecutive month.

Prices rose 0.3 per cent on the previous month but over the year to August meat and poultry prices had gone up 2.1 per cent. Within this, mutton, lamb, and hogget prices increased 9 per cent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices were up 1.3 per cent in August compared with July. Roasting pork was up 11 per cent, sausages up 3.5 per cent, lamb chops up 5.4 per cent, and porterhouse and sirloin steak up 2.3 per cent.

Pak’ n Save online has lamb leg chops priced at $20.49.

Foodstuffs North Island spokeswoman Antoinette Laird says the retail meat price increases are not lockdown related, and it has not increased its prices because of the level 4 lockdown. It is the co-operative for the individually owned Pak’ n Save, New World and Four Square supermarkets.

“Our promotional programmes are all running as scheduled,” Laird said.

“With 90 per cent of our local beef production exported globally, with export sales up 10 per cent, and signs of this trend continuing, the export market plays a significant role in the price shoppers see in store.”

Over the last five years, beef mince per kilo has increased 11.3 per cent. Lamb chops were $18.19 a kilo in August 2020 and $19.75 this August.

Retail Meat NZ chief executive Kit Arkwright said there were two main factors that affected domestic meat prices.

There was “huge demand” from China for beef and lamb. The demand for New Zealand meat had increased recently with Brazil cutting its supply to China because of a BSE (Bovine spongiform encephalopathy) outbreak.

RNZ New Zealand exports of beef and lamb to China hit $1.5 billion just last year, but the Chinese Government wants to halve meat consumption in the country by 2030.

China’s increase in buying lamb went from around $400 billion in 2010 to $1.6 billion in 2020.

“The global demand for protein has increased and the demand for beef and lamb from China is growing,” Arkwright said.

“As an exporting nation, the price of beef and lamb in New Zealand is ultimately reflected by what our global markets are prepared to pay.

“There is clearly strong demand for our grass-fed red meat across the globe and last year alone our red meat sector generated $9.2 billion in export revenue and thousands of jobs and income for New Zealanders.”

It comes after the price of cheese prompted some shoppers to question whether food prices had increased with the higher alert levels.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which collects reports of potential price gouging on essential goods and services through its Pricewatch service, said it received 34 enquiries between August 17 and 25, the first week of lockdown.

By September 15, that had risen to 419.