Big power users turn up heat on Electricity Authority to deliver lower prices

Big power users have set out their expectations for the results they want to see from the Electricity Authority.

The Major Electricity Users Group has turned up the heat on the Electricity Authority to ensure its review of the wholesale electricity market ends up lowering power prices.

The Electricity Authority is due to publish the long-awaited results of its review either later this month or early next month.

While the EA is not expected to canvass scrapping the current electricity market model, argument over the future of the sector has built up to a slow boil this year amid a huge spike in wholesale power prices and a weakening of retail competition.

There is speculation the authority will suggest some measures – short of fundamental reforms – to curb the market power of the major ‘gentailers’ and that it might require Meridian Energy to divest some of its power plants.

READ MORE:

* Big firms put knife into power market saying Meridian made $3.5b excess profit

* Flick Electric stops taking on new customers in blow to power competition

* 'Premature' to say whether $13 billion Meridian could be forced to shed assets

* Energy Minister Megan Woods concerned high electricity prices may 'persist'

* Fonterra calls on Electricity Authority to toughen up regulatory action



Major Electricity Users Group (MEUG) chairman John Harbord said it was looking for the authority to deliver three outcomes, including power prices that were “more reflective of the cost of supply”.

“We need a sustainable, accessible, and affordable electricity sector, especially as we transition to a low-emissions future,” he said.

“The MEUG’s view is the current market settings and regulation have not met this goal.”

The group represents large power users including Fonterra, NZ Steel and Rio Tinto as well as business organisations including BusinessNZ.

Stats NZ said earlier this month that the price paid for electricity, gas, water, and waste services rose 32 per cent to a record $1.7 billion in three months to the end of June, mainly because of high electricity prices.

Large power companies have so far been able to shield their own retail consumers from higher prices thanks to their internal economics, with the burden of higher wholesale prices falling mainly on industrial users and independent retailers.

Independent retailer ElectricKiwi has announced it is raising its average prices by 6.1 per cent.

Chief executive Luke Blincoe said higher wholesale prices had given it no choice.

“We have delayed as long as we can by not taking on new customers, but the reality is that each month that goes by with high wholesale costs a part of your hedge book rolls off and we have to re-hedge at these high prices.”

The company said in a letter to customers that its view was that market power was “being abused to manipulate the wholesale market”.

Flick Electric also stopped taking on new customers in July citing similar concerns.

Supplied Flick Electric has called for the ‘structural separation’ of the major gentailers, but the Electricity Authority is expected to recommend more incremental reforms.

Harbord said many of its members lacked confidence in the wholesale electricity market and “poor outcomes” were putting jobs at risk and undermining investment.

The MEUG separately expected the Electricity Authority to shine a light on whether planned investment by power companies in new generation was sufficient to increase supply relative to expected demand, he said.

A lot of new investment had been announced, but if that lagged demand growth and the phasing-out of thermal generation “we will continue to see unaffordable prices”, he said.

The group’s third demand is for “greater scrutiny of what is happening in the market, so consumers can have greater confidence they are being charged fair prices”.

The MEUG commissioned a study from financial advisor Ireland Wallace & Associates that last month concluded the country’s largest power firm, Meridian Energy, had made $3.5b in excess profits over the last 20 years, including almost $2b over the last five years.

Harbord said it planned to press head with similar studies of other generators unless it was satisfied that the authority had rigorously examined the issue in its review.

Meridian commissioned its own report from consultant PWC that said it was making much lower returns than the MEUG-sponsored study had calculated.

Disagreements over the returns made by businesses are not uncommon.

Countdown has for example disputed a finding from the Commerce Commission that it is making excessive profits.

The Electricity Authority is expected to publish a review paper and an issues paper as a result of its wholesale market review and will be seeking industry input on both.

The regulator is expected to set out the arrangements for businesses to provide comments on its work on Tuesday, in advance of the publication of the papers themselves.