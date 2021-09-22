MIQ should be an economic opportunity, not a punishment for living overseas

OPINION: It is hard to escape the feeling that a large part of the acrimony around managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) capacity is being driven by the feelings of a portion of the population who view MIQ as a punishment for living overseas, or for having been so recently made a New Zealander that you still know people overseas.

Politicians and commentators have gained a lot of traction, and attracted very little opposition, by leaning into the line that we should think of New Zealanders overseas less as our wider family, and more as reckless holidaymakers who have done something wrong.

“What’s really interesting to see, though, from those who were seeking vouchers today is the most popular demand [was] around those vouchers closest to Christmas and the new year,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, seemingly happy to imply MIQ bookers were just looking for a holiday.

Ardern was reflecting on how the new managed isolation lobby booking system was going. With Kentucky Fried Chicken so close, most Aucklanders were already licking their fingers, and managed isolation facilities, along with the people who might use them, were a little lower down on their agendas.

Hours before the announcement that Auckland would be moving alert levels, 26,000 New Zealanders were locked in an online battle to secure just 3000 places in MIQ. The true number who want to get in is likely to be much larger.

The MIQ lobby has proven to be slightly fairer than just getting script kiddies to decide who gets into the country, but the issues are still there because supply is pretty much frozen.

A lockdown-induced freeze on MIQ bookings has added to these problems.

The freeze on bookings is a change to how we dealt with this situation last time. Once upon a time, a level 4 lockdown was a reason to let more people into the country, and even to trust them to isolate at home.

Early on last year we saw lockdown as a bit of a low-risk opportunity to get more people through the door while flights were still available. The thinking was that, even if someone breached their own home isolation, the chances of the virus getting very far were minimal because everyone was locked down.

This time around, the lockdown was cited as a reason to shut off bookings, even though you could argue the potential consequences of an MIQ leak are less serious when the entire population is in quarantine.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces a lift on the pause of MIQ booking and a new system for reserving a room.

Managed isolation has been causing problems. A lot of problems. There are issues for our exporters, because they haven’t been able to get out and maintain relationships. Our health system is under strain, because we haven’t received the intake of doctors and other professionals we usually expect, and migrant families have been split with no realistic hope of reunification.

Then there has been the near-hourly stream of stories from New Zealanders desperate to get home.

Even government agencies have faced issues securing managed isolation slots, with some having to wangle exceptions or go to extreme measures to book them.

Perhaps the deeper truth is that the knee-jerk reaction to suspend managed isolation bookings is proof that MIQ has become a bit of a political football in and of itself.

Delta has changed calculations around transmissibility, but the virus has also changed us, and our attitudes towards returning New Zealanders, foreigners, or Kiwis with foreign links.

There is no shortage of potential solutions to this MIQ quagmire. At the start of the pandemic, this was where we were heading. The thinking was that Covid-19 might turn off some traditional “taps” of the economy, such as like tourism, immigration and travel, but there were others that could continue, if we could modify MIQ a little bit.

Supplied The new MIQ lobby is an improvement, but the problem of supply remains.

We saw a future where we might be able to keep industries like international education, long-term tourism, and film-making going. Fee-paying students could isolate, rich long-stay tourists could move us further up the tourism value chain, and might even decide to stay and invest in the economy. Film crews have to stay in-country for long periods of time, so surely wouldn’t sweat having to isolate for two weeks.

The potential for this comparative advantage to emerge soon vanished as the narrative morphed into a belief that any increase or change to the managed isolation system posed a danger to our Covid response.

While people were locked in hotel rooms with inadequate ventilation, this was probably the case. But as MIQ became a political football, any action on it became unpalatable, including the construction of safer purpose-built MIQ facilities.

Which leads us to where we have arrived more recently, where the easiest way to show you’re doing something is by cutting out those who have been trying to get into the country for months.

It’s a cycle we seem doomed to repeat, unless we can convince a lot more people that being a New Zealander overseas is nothing to be ashamed of.