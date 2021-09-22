Pet food is a 'hot' sector that's attracting investment

Pet food makers are doing well during the pandemic as people pamper their pooches and investment capital is flowing into the sector.

Chinese private equity firm FountainVest Partners this week inked a deal to buy local upmarket pet food company Ziwi in a deal Bloomberg reported was worth $1.5 billion. It follows the purchase of Natural Pet Food Group by the United States private equity firm KKR in May for an undisclosed amount.

Pets have been in demand since the coronavirus pandemic, and owners have stepped up their pampering as they seek comfort in a time of uncertainty while they increasingly work from home and enjoy the companionship of their animals.

“Man’s best friend has been around for millennia but suddenly it’s a hot investment sector which is quite surprising,” said Castle Point Funds Management co-founder Stephen Bennie, who has more than 26 years of experience in investment markets.

Pet food prices had been increasing, which was attractive for investors, although that may change as competition rises, he said.

“Any business venture that can charge a premium and get a margin more than expected does attract attention and some capital flows, and that’s what we are seeing now,” Bennie said. “With competition you will see prices normalise but right now the players are making good money.”

Companies would seek to protect their margins by building premium brands, although that would require increased investment in marketing, he said.

“That doesn’t come cheap,” he said. “Typically you will find the strongest brands can charge a little more for longer than you expect even with increased competition but not everyone can have the leading brand.

“That can help protect margin, but you have to pay for it too.

“There’s going to be competition to be one of those leading brands so get used to seeing a lot more ads on TV for pet food.”

Bennie said there was a positive interplay between more pets, and demand for premium pet food.

“The days of giving your pet a dubious meat roll that people used to pick up in the supermarket of very dubious origin, that’s not really cutting it any more,” he said. “People want some provenance of what they are giving their pets and these companies are playing to that and doing fancy adverts all about how great their product is and the shiny coat that your dog will have and all that.”

Ziwi’s website describes its pet-food range as pure, natural, ethically sourced, grass-fed, free-range, crafted with goodness, with the tag-line ‘Taste Life in New Zealand’.

Natural Pet Food Group’s website boasts its products are ‘New Zealand made’ and ‘naturally better’ with wholefood ingredients that are ethically sourced in New Zealand and can be traced from the farm gate, to your pet’s plate.

CHEWY/UNSPLASH Pets have been a comfort for people during the coronavirus pandemic, when more time has been spent at home.

“We pride ourselves on sourcing all our wholefood ingredients sustainably from the green pastures and pristine oceans of New Zealand,” the website claims. “We have made the most of our natural resources; free-range meat from happy grass-fed and pasture raised animals, the finest seafood from sustainable sources, vegetables grown from fertile soil and cage-free chicken.”

Companies such as NZX-listed Ebos Group and Scales Corp are also benefiting from the trend.

Agribusiness Scales has highlighted a strong performance from its food ingredients division, reflecting sustained global demand for pet food. Volumes in the first six months of this year were up 30 percent while underlying profits were up 45 per cent to $16 million, the company said in August.

Ebos said its animal care division lifted pre-tax profit 26 per cent to $26.9m in the year to the end of June with each of its key brands and divisions, Black Hawk, Vitapet and Lyppard maintaining robust sales growth.

“The pet care market is supported by well established trends including the humanisation of pets and has been accelerated by Covid-19, which has resulted in an increase in the number of pets and consumers spending more time at home with their pets,” the company said.

Ebos announced in August that it would invest $80m in a new state-of-the-art pet food manufacturing facility in the Australian state of New South Wales to manufacture its Black Hawk range and accelerate new product development.

Heinz Wattie's has also completed a $20m upgrade of its Hastings pet food manufacturing site, where it produces cat food brands Chef, Gourmet and Champ as well as a range of pet food products for export.

The company has produced pet food locally for more than 50 years and managing director Neil Heffer said rising pet ownership was one of the motivating factors behind the refurbishment.

Supplied Entrepreneur Jeremy Moon, who founded merino clothing company Icebreaker, is investing in pet food company Animals Like Us.

Entrepreneurs like Jeremy Moon, who founded merino clothing company Icebreaker, and the Mowbray siblings who founded toy company Zuru, are also investing in pet food.

Moon has launched Animals Like Us, an ethically sourced pet food range containing New Zealand grass-fed lamb and cage-free chicken, as well as sustainably farmed New Zealand king salmon.

The Mowbray family, through their consumer business Zuru Edge, have partnered with pet food brand Nood.