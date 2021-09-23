Farmers tells HQ workers 'return to the office or get just 80% of pay'

Farmers support staff have been told to return to work at its Auckland support office which has level 3 social distancing measurers in place.

Farmers department store has told its support office staff in Auckland they are required to return to the office at level 3, and those who do not will receive just 80 per cent of their pay.

The letter sent to staff on August 27, when the country was in level 4 lockdown, sets out Farmers’ expectations for how it would operate at different alert levels.

The support staff office is located in Flat Bush, Auckland.

Only workers who returned to the office would be paid their full salary, while those who continued to work from home would be paid 80 per cent of their salary, the letter said

“At level 3 you will be paid your normal salary if you attend work. If you are unable to make arrangements for the care of dependents due to the alert levels and this results in you being unable to attend work, you should contact your line manager to discuss your situation, and we will consider continuing with your level 4 arrangements,” workers were told.

Earlier this month First Union said Farmers was paying workers 80 per cent of their wages at higher alert levels, despite millions in earlier wage subsidies.

A worker who asked not to be named said most staff were too scared to speak out.

“I have children and both my husband and I work full time. I cannot go into work as then my husband would be unable to work, so I am on reduced salary.

“We agreed to this, but we all felt we had no option. As a parent you are completely handicapped and no one wants to be discriminated or questioned over the lack of work output, a consequence of parenting and working at the same time, if you demand to stay on 100 per cent [of your pay].”

Stuff In a letter to salaried staff, Farmers says support office staff are required to return to the office at level 3. Those that do not will be paid only 80 per cent of their pay.

Farmer’s computer system allowed workers to do 99 per cent of work from home, she said.

“As a parent I feel complete penalised, heartbroken and ignored.”

It was the only large retailer the union knew of that was not paying full wages.

First Union organiser Ben Peterson said it mostly worked with staff at the stores and distribution centre. But, the message was “very consistent” with Farmers’ general approach.

“Finding workarounds or doing the absolute bare minimum legally but not really operating in the spirit of what’s intended. And playing a bit fast and loose and getting into grey areas that minimise their costs.

Supplied Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk says if workers are ready, willing and able to work but are prevented due to Government rules they are probably entitled to be paid in full, unless they have agreed otherwise.

“Also the bare minimum in communications. They are very hard to engage with and get a sense of what is happening, as they will omit relevant details. They are a very difficult employer.”

Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk said that if workers were ready, willing and able to work but were prevented due to Government rules, recent decisions from the Employment Relations Authority indicated they were entitled to be paid in full, unless they had agreed otherwise.

Farmers has not responded to requests for comment.