Sharemarket gains as Evergrande fears recede with promise of payment

The sharemarket gained as investor confidence improved about the outlook for heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer Evergrande.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 38.855 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 13,215.80 on Wednesday, after ending weaker on Monday and Tuesday.

Investors have been nervously watching the Evergrande saga amid concerns a property bust in China could cause a worldwide ripple. However those fears receded somewhat after Evergrande’s main unit Hengda Real Estate Group said on Wednesday that it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds on time on Thursday.

Evergrande has not said whether it will be able to make further interest payments on other bonds that are coming due.

“We have seen an improvement during the session,” said Fat Prophets head of research Greg Smith. “That’s coincided with some positive news about Evergrande and potentially relief that a Lehman’s moment might be averted. It’s a positive step.”

Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande. Economists expect them to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can't agree on how to handle its debts. But any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.

“It remains to be seen whether the Chinese government will regard the company as too big to fail,” Smith said.

Andy Wong/AP Rating agencies say Evergrande appears likely to be unable to repay all of the 572 billion yuan (NZ$126 billion) it owes banks and other bondholders. That might jolt financial markets, but analysts say Beijing is likely to step in to prevent wider damage.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest assessment of the economy overnight. Its monetary policy decision will be released on Thursday at 6am.

Fed officials have recently said the economy had a long way to go to get back to its maximum employment goal, and that the spike in inflation largely reflected transitory factors due to the reopening of the economy.

Smith said investors were optimistic that the Fed “will continue to play it a bit more cautiously”.

On the local market, insurance company Tower fell 2.2 per cent to 67 cents after saying it expects lower profits this year because it had paid many large house insurance claims.

Chief executive Blair Turnbull​ said the company expected to make an underlying net profit after tax of between $19 million​ to $21m​ in the year to September 30, down from the $22m​ to $24m​ profit it had been expecting.

“The market hasn’t reacted too favourably to that,” Smith said. “Inflation is proving to be a bit of a double-edged sword, it’s been positive for premiums but it’s also flowing through to claims on the other side.”

Outdoor adventure retailer Kathmandu increased 2.7 per cent to $1.50.

On Tuesday, the company reported an increase in full-year profit to $63.4m, from the previous year’s $8.9m which was impacted by one-time costs associated with its purchase of surf brand Rip Curl, and restructuring.

The diversification helped the company over the last year, as Rip Curl sales continued to grow while sales of Kathmandu’s outdoor adventure and travel gear were dented by closed borders and stores due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the whole it was quite a good result, although obviously they have been interrupted by lockdowns on both sides of the Tasman,” Smith said.

Fletcher Building advanced 0.4 per cent to $7.25 as construction activity resumes in Auckland following the city’s move to level 3 on Wednesday.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Taiwan but rose in Sydney. Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

A late-afternoon burst of buying on Wall Street on faded in the final minutes of trading Tuesday, leaving the major stock indexes mixed.

