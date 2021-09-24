Landlord ordered to pay compensation after son used chainsaw and floodlight to 'intimidate' tenant

A Hastings landlord has been told to pay her tenant compensation after the woman claimed she was intimidated by her son.

The landlord, Janice Forsyth​, allowed her son to live in a property in front of the unit lived in by the tenant, in Longlands.

The tenant told the tribunal that he would turn spotlights on her windows, rev motorcycles, and use chainsaws late at night to intimidate her.

Forsyth​ has been ordered to pay $440 in compensation to her tenant for failing to prevent her son from interfering with the tenant’s right to peace and quiet.

The relationship between Forsyth’s​ son and the tenant soured in April, due to a disagreement over a shared space between the two properties.

Forsyth​ alleges that the tenant stole a temporary fence erected on the shared space by her son and the police had to be called to retrieve it.

The tenant told the tribunal that in response to this, Forsyth’s​ son screwed corrugated iron to the side of the tenant’s carport, making it difficult for her to enter or exit her car.

The tenant said Forsyth​’s son would grind and weld late at night, play loud music and shine floodlights into her windows.

Forsyth​ said that the tenant was also guilty of inappropriate behaviour, and placed eggshells and dog faeces on her son’s back porch.

In a tribunal hearing in July, adjudicator Tracey Lee-Lewis​ ordered Forsyth​ to pay her tenant $220 in compensation, and to build a fence between the two properties.

But since then, the relationship between Forsyth’s​ son and the tenant further deteriorated.

In a second hearing in August, the tenant told the tribunal that Forsyth’s​ son had continued to interfere with her quiet enjoyment of the property.

The tenant alleged Forsyth’s​ son had; shone spotlights outside her windows; parked trailers hard up against her carport making it difficult to get out of her car; revved a motorcycle and up and down the driveway and operated chainsaws late at night.

Forsyth​ explained that the relationship between her son and the tenant was that they continuously “baited each other”.

She claimed that the tenant was short-tempered and would text and call her constantly about her son’s actions.

Tribunal adjudicator Lee-Lewis​, who also adjudicated this second tribunal hearing, said that the relationship between the tenant and the landlord’s son had only got worse since the previous hearing.

“I find that the landlord has failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent her son from interfering with the tenant’s reasonable peace, comfort and privacy,” Lee-Lewis​ said.

However, the tenant was not blameless in the ordeal, as she had taken a disliking to the landlord’s son and contributed to an unsustainable relationship, Lee-Lewis​ said.

The tribunal ordered Forsyth​ to pay her tenant a total of $440 in compensation.

The tenant has since moved out of the property.