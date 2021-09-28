Mussel shell house cladding could help cut landfill waste by half — researchers say

Professor Kim Pickering and her team are developing methods to turn recycled plastic, combined with hemp and mussel shells, into a recycled building materials to curb carbon emissions.

Imagine a world in which the deck you stand on is made out of hemp fibre and plastic, the chair you sit on is made from flax and recycled wood, and the cladding of your home is made from mussel shells.

This is the future that researchers from the University of Waikato are attempting to create.

Professor of engineering Kim Pickering and her team are researching ways to create building products out of waste materials in an effort to stamp out carbon emissions in the construction industry.

Every year construction industry waste accounts for half of what enters landfills, and 20 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Āmiomio Aotearoa aims to change that.

The project is part of an $11 million government funded initiative to find ways to move businesses closer to a circular economy.

Pickering​ said many businesses thought of a circular economy as recycling, but they needed to think beyond that.

“At the moment we are using building materials that are coming to the end of their life and creating new products out of them. But in the future, we want the industry to move away from the concept of waste and to a place where every product is designed with the intention it can be reused or at the very least recycled,” Pickering​ said.

One of the materials the project is focusing on is polypropylene, a plastic used in packaging like ice cream containers. New Zealand uses more than 10,000 tonnes of polypropylene a year and only recycles around 1500 tonnes of it.

Pickering​ and her team have developed methods to chip polypropylene, combine it with mussel shells, which act as a fire retardant and flax, or hemp which is used as reinforcement. The resulting product can be processed into fencing, decking, structural timber and even outdoor furniture.

Another material the group is focused on is reused treated timber destined for waste and currently an environment hazard to dispose of.

Supplied Jael Clausen, sustainability and compliance adviser at Fosters Construction, says if the construction industry is able to embrace a circular economy, the potential drop in carbon emissions is enormous.

The waste timber is chipped and pulped, and combined with waste plastics to create a wood plastic composite material, reinforced with the natural fibres from flax, hemp, and recycled paper. The resulting building product is strong, light, and able to be remoulded into numerous products from structural timber to decking, fencing, and cladding.

Jael Clausen​​, sustainability and compliance adviser at Fosters Construction said the company was keen use bproducts that would allow to implement a circular business model.

“If we take a natural resource from New Zealand, we want to be able to use that as many times as possible to stop us from taking more materials, and to keep the materials in use, and stop these landfills filling up with rubbish.” Clausen said.

The current model of disposing of waste matterials into landfill would hold back the contruction industry in the long run, he said.

“We are getting rid of products that may be like gold, because they may not be around forever. The more we put into landfill the more we are taking from New Zealand’s future.”

Clausen​ was particularly interested in Āmiomio’s work in plastic packaging and treated timber.

“The packaging side of things of their work is going to change construction a lot. So much of the waste that we have on sites in packaging.

“Also H3 treated timber is going to play a big part. New Zealand currently builds with a lot of H3 and we can't recycle it, so it is currently sent to landfill, where it creates quite a few emissions,” Clausen​ said.

Clausen said a focus on reusable products and a circular economy would make it easier for construction companies to meet their carbon emissions targets.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Building cladding made from recycled timber and mussel shells is just one of many ways the Āmiomio Aotearoa project aims to reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry.

“Waste going to landfill obviously is an issue, but the carbon emissions created in that process is also a major problem. If we use carbon to create resources, use carbon to transport them and then just put the products in the ground, that all just generates emissions. If we can create a circular economy we can reduce our emissions significantly,” Clausen​ said.

Pickering​ said while the challenges for the transition were major, it was important to remember the bigger picture.

“A lot of people feel that this is too big a project. But the important message is that we are at the very early stages of ‘recycling’. People think that we have reached the peak stage, but we are only in our early days,

“We are on a journey here, and it is important that people don’t give up before we have really started creating a circular economy,” Pickering​ said.