Victim of identity thief 'Mr Mucky' calls for lenders like Humm to tighten defences

Fraud and cybercrime are the most under-reported of all crimes according to the Crime and Victims Survey.

An Auckland​ man was shocked to find identify thieves who had got hold of his drivers’ licence details could open a Humm​ buy now, pay later account linked to a credit card that was not his and giving a “Mr Mucky”​ email address.

He learnt about the identity theft from police investigating fraudulent transactions on the stolen credit card that had been used to open the Humm​ account.

The man, who asked not to be named as he was involved in a company capital-raising, found it hard to understand how he could have Humm​, Afterpay​ and NZ Farm Source​ accounts opened in his name so easily in late August.

Using the Humm account, the thief bought just over $1000​ of easily on-sold goods in his name through Briscoes​, Rebel Sport​, Smartgear NZ​ and Playtech​, the man said.

READ MORE:

* Reclaiming your identity: What to do if crooks take out loans in your name

* 'Too easy' for crooks says man whose identity was stolen to open a buy now, pay later loan account

* Alleged sex offenders getting off with a 'slap on the wrist'



He said the items bought were sent to an address in central Auckland that the man had no connection to.

“It’s just too easy to do. How many innocent people are having this toll taken on their lives. It's terrible,” he said.

He blamed digital applications in which no human interaction was needed for the apparent ease with which “Mr Mucky” posed as him.

“There's no human interaction. They do it to save money, and get people signed up quickly,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington electronics developer Neill Bryce had his identity stolen by someone who got credit in his name.

Humm has more than 2.3 million customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Humm spokeswoman Emma Rackley​ denied its systems were easily fooled by identity thieves.

“Our rigorous approach to fraud detection means that this is still a very rare event, and in the month of August, just 0.004 ​per cent of applicants were found to be fraudulent,” she said.

“All applications must first be approved by our third party anti-money laundering supplier, a critical legal compliance and security mechanism, before undergoing credit checks and being checked by Hummgroup’s​ fraud management platform which identifies and blocks fraudulent accounts,” she said.

The man's experience parallels that of Neill Bryce, a Wellington man, who had Humm​, Afterpay​, and Zip​ opened in his name by identity thieves.

Like the Auckland man, Bryce did not learn of the identity theft from one of the other lenders. He only found out he was a victim of identity theft when a debt collector came calling.

In both cases Humm said its systems had detected the fraud shortly after it was committed.

Bryce called on the buy now, pay later industry to adopt a code of conduct which included proactively contacting suspected identity theft victims.

The Auckland man said when he contacted Humm, he was told its fraud investigators would be in touch with him within 21 days​.

SCREENGRAB The Auckland man's identity thief shipped goods bought in his name through student accommodation in central Auckland, he says.

That contrasted to NZ Farm Source​, which apologised, and took his name off the fraudulent account immediately, he said.

He has now made a complaint to the Commerce Commission.

Rackley said it was “deeply upsetting to be a victim of financial crime”.

Humm bore the financial cost of a fraud and ensured customers’ credit files were not affected. It also worked with police to help identify fraudsters and provide evidence to help with prosecutions, she said.

Police told the Auckland man it did not have the resources to chase down his identity thief, but advised him on what to do to shut down any further attempted thefts.

This included checking his credit record for free at credit bureaus like Credit Simple, and putting a “suppression” on his credit report, which alerts lenders that the person is a victim of identity theft.

Victims of identity theft can see on their credit reports which lenders who have loaned money to people pretending to be them, so they can contact them, and demand an immediate investigation.

Police also advised the man to get his compromised driver's​ licence reissued, rendering the old licence details of no further use to thieves.

He did not know how the identity thief got his driver’s licence details, but assumed it must have been a data breach at a company he has dealt with, with suspicion falling on rental car companies.