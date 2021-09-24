Bikes, boats and barbecues: What Aucklanders are buying in level 3

With Aucklanders now able to experience the relative freedom of alert level 3, it seems many are eager to explore the great outdoors.

Data from Trade Me shows Aucklanders are searching in high numbers for bikes, boats, barbecues and other summer items.

Bikes were at the top of the list with more than 51,000 searches in the last seven days.

They were closely followed by searches for boats, at more than 17,700.

But adventure gear is not the only thing on Aucklanders are searching for, says Trade Me spokeswoman Ruby Topzand.​

“Lots of our Auckland members are looking to set up their backyards for summer entertaining too, with over 6800 searches for barbecues and 5200 searches for outdoor furniture in the past seven days,” Topzand​ said.

Searches for PS5 gaming consoles dropped 29 per cent this week.

Topzand​ believed that the weather had as much to do with the pattern as the drop in alert levels.

“Daylight savings is on Sunday, so it is not surprising that people are looking forward to longer days and better weather to get outdoors. But bikes have actually been incredibly popular searches since the first lockdown, as people look for a safe way to explore their communities with their bubbles,” Topzand​ said.

The move to level 3 has also caused Aucklanders to clear out their dusty old shelves with an overall 33 per cent jump in items listed on the first day of level 3 on Wednesday.

Books were the items that people were most keen to clear out, with a 308 per cent jump in listings compared with the week prior.

Art and home decor listings were also up by 10 and 12 per cent.

“I think the increase points to people either selling their lockdown creations, or more likely, is after being locked down for so long many Aucklanders are likely sick of the work adorning their walls,” Topzand​ said.