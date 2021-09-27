Restaurants, bars 'worried about enforcing vaccine passports'

Support for vaccine passports has dropped in the hospitality sector as business owners ponder how they would enforce a requirement, the Restaurant Association says.

When asked if they would support the introduction of a passport-style document, showing that a person has been vaccinated, to enter hospitality venues and events, 26 per cent of respondents supported the idea but only at alert level 2 or higher, 23 per cent supported the idea at all levels, 34 per cent did not support the idea and 16 per cent were unsure.

In August, 26 per cent said they did not support vaccine passports.

The realities of managing such a scheme had hit home for business owners, chief executive Marisa Bidois said.

READ MORE:

* Restaurants Association: 1000 businesses gone, taking 13,000 jobs

* Business: 'Relief cannot be overstated'

* How vaccine passports could impact festivals, cafes, work and our freedom



The main challenge would be dealing with customers who disregarded the policy, closely followed by the practicalities of enforcement. Communicating the rules to local and international customers was also a concern, she said.

Additional staffing and training were the fourth and fifth biggest challenges, the survey showed.

Supplied The Restaurant Association says support for vaccine passports has dropped since early August as business face the reality of managing such a scheme.

“An earlier survey conducted just before the delta outbreak showed 70 per cent of members were in support of vaccination passports but as the practicalities of managing customers on site has kicked in, our members are now seeing that the biggest challenge is in policing such a mandate,” Bidois said.

“Whilst everyone wants to keep their staff and their customers safe, the practicalities of enforcing poses its challenges for our business owners. With some of the population likely to remain unvaccinated it means our businesses might be managing very complex situations.”

About 39 per cent of businesses said they would consider requiring workers to be vaccinated, while 34 per cent said no and 25 per cent said they were unsure.

MFAT/Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the hospitality industry had been hit hard.

“We've had issues where members have got in touch to talk about the power dynamics in terms of dealing with people who just don't want to follow the procedures that are put in place.

“Traditionally we are hospitable people. It’s kind of a change in the core business of what hospitality is all about. There are a lot of questions that have come up about this.”

Last week the association reported that 1000 hospitality businesses had closed taking 13,000 jobs with them.

Bidois​ presented a plan to Parliament’s Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee.

The Future of Hospitality Roadmap aimed to help the sector bounce back from job losses and closures since the start of the pandemic.

The association expected the fallout to be significantly worse over the next six months.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was hoped there would be high rates of vaccination to avoid future lockdowns and shorten isolation periods at the border.

"I want 90 [per cent], I want really high rates [of vaccination]," she said.

She acknowledged the hospitality sector had been hit hard and that resurgence payments were available to support businesses.

On the topic of vaccine passports, Ardern said it would be "absolutely" necessary for travel around the world. The other area for a passport to be used was for events.

“It's a way to get the event sector back up and running again and running safely. I think people would rather have that option rather than events being cancelled,” Ardern told Breakfast. "It is something that we are considering," she said.

Auckland University philosophy professor Tim Dare said hospitality businesses already played a vetting role in supervising the sale of alcohol and vetting passports would only be an extension of that.

“I’m puzzled by what role the vaccine passport will have once we get to that stage where there will be sufficient people vaccinated. It won't matter if an individual isn’t.”

But the hospitality industry might have to cope with this and train its members, he said.