Tasman gears up to deliver 'demanding' $98m capital works programme

A higher-volume feeder pipe is laid across Moturoa/Rabbit Island, part of a $15 million water infrastructure upgrade for Mapua-Ruby Bay.

An ambitious $98 million in capital works is proposed for the Tasman District – more than twice the average annual spend over the past five years.

Even after removing $25.2m that is forecast to be spent on the Waimea dam project in 2021-22, the proposed capital spend is still $72.9m – well above the annual average of $40.1m since 2016-17.

Details of the programme come after councillors last Thursday approved capital carry-overs of $26m into the 2021-22 year and carry-outs of $6.4m from 2021-22 to future years. Carry-overs happen annually and are often due to timing, when projects and/or costs straddle financial years.

Community infrastructure group manager Richard Kirby on Monday said capital projects earmarked for 2021-22 as part of the $98m programme included water plants, wastewater plants and pipeline renewals.

Supplied The new Pomona Rd replacement 2500 cubic metre concrete reservoir was part of a $15m water infrastructure upgrade for Māpua-Ruby Bay.

It would be a challenge to deliver the full programme, especially as the council was down two project managers, but “we’re putting measures in place to get as close as we can”.

One of those measures was direct procurement.

Kirby said the council expected direct procurement to account for about 40 per cent of the value​ of the work programme in 2021-22 with the other 60 per cent tipped to come from open-market tenders.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Community infrastructure group manager Richard Kirby says the council is having to look at different procurement options due to the tight contracting market.

Projects for which direct procurement was used would be those that were similar to jobs a contractor had already won a tender for and completed. The contract would be based on the same rates contained in the earlier tender.

“It’s for a similar package of work they’ve already done, they’ve already tendered for,” Kirby said.

He gave the example of a pipework project that needed to be completed at Motueka. The contractor had had already completed a similar water main project.

Due diligence and “commercial tension” would be provided via an independent peer review process to ensure the rates were right for any project to be delivered by direct procurement.

The council was also looking at the two years beyond 2021-22, hoping to secure some contractors in advance.

“They might bid now for work 12 to 18 months down the track,” Kirby said. “That would provide certainty around pricing and deliverability.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Councillor David Ogilvie says there is pressure on the council and the staff to deliver the “demanding” capital works programme.

A big driver for the changes around procurement was the tight state of the contracting market.

“Everyone is so busy,” Kirby said. “You try getting a builder or a plumber, you need to book out weeks and months ahead.”

The supply market was also under pressure. Project commitments agreed in advance would provide good lead times to secure materials and/or complete any additional design work required.

During a meeting last Thursday, Kirby told councillors the general feedback was that the council would get a cheaper price if it went out to the open market.

“Can I say right now that [with] the civil and construction market at the moment, if you go out to the market you will not necessarily get a lower price,” he said. “Because it's so busy, contractors are scrambling for resources and they themselves are struggling to get people. So, we're having to move away slightly from the traditional way of trying to go out [for] commercial bids.”

Waimea Water Ltd/Supplied Aerial footage from September 2021 of the Waimea Community Dam construction site in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson. Tasman District Council forecasts a capital spend of $25.2m on the dam project in 2021-22.

Councillor David Ogilvie said he believed everyone wanted to see the programmed work for the year completed successfully.

Auditor John Mackey​, of Audit New Zealand, had been “putting pressure on” the council’s audit and risk committee saying, “look, you've got this huge carry over and you've made promises to the ratepayers”, Ogilvie said.

“So there's a fair bit of pressure on us as council and on the staff to meet the programme ... a demanding programme,” he said. “I think, it's a challenge we need to meet.”