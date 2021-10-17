Lockdowns have shone a light on employers' bad behaviour

Farmers has been repeatedly criticised for not treating workers fairly under lockdown.

Covid-19 lockdowns have highlighted the different approach employers have taken to support their staff during lockdowns.

In August, Farmers asked senior staff in its Flat Bush head office to take a 20 per cent pay cut if they did not return to the office at level 3.

A worker in the office who did not want to be named for fear of impact on their employment said many of those workers were at home juggling children, home-schooling and caring for the sick.

The pay cut came on top of a 60 per cent cut during the alert level 4 lockdown in April last year for senior head office staff..

A letter to senior staff dated April 9, 2020, which was cited by Stuff, advised that along with a restructuring process, they would all be paid a flat amount, which reduced each month from $6666 in April to $6250 in May and $5800 for as long as stores were closed.

Farmers expected that sales would be lower than in recent years, because of the stores closures, the letter said.

The worker said the workload only became heavier.

During the current lockdown, the remaining staff were doing the work of at least two people, and some as many as three people, the worker said.

The April letter asked staff to agree to the new terms as was legally required, but also noted that acceptance of the conditions might impact on the final redundancy numbers. It was later confirmed that 160 staff lost their jobs.

“No thanks was ever given, we were only ever told we could always do better,” the worker said.

Farmers did not respond to requests for comment.

Farmers is owned by the Norman family. The NBR Rich List estimated the Norman family’s wealth at $560m in 2019 through their ownership of jewellery chains Pascoes, Stewart Dawsons, Prouds, Goldmark, and Angus & Cootes, as well as home wares chain Stevens, Farmers, and Whitcoulls.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Workers at Amazon Surf say they have not been paid since lockdown started, while the company waits for the wage subsidy to come through.

The Farmers Trading Group, James Pascoe Limited and Whitcoulls collectively received more than $35 million in wage subsidy and resurgence wage subsidy, and a further $10m from the August 2021 wage subsidy.

Farmers, James Pascoe Limited and Whitcoulls had repaid $54,549, $272,695, and $47,748 respectively of the $45m claimed in wages subsidies to date.

Businesses that take the wage subsidy must endeavour to pay at least 80 per cent of staff wages, according to Work and Income.

In early September workers at clothing retailer Amazon Surf said they had not been paid since the beginning of the August level 4 lockdown, while the company awaited approval for its wage subsidy application.

In correspondence sent to staff at the beginning of lockdown, sighted by Stuff, the company told workers they would not receive pay at alert level 4, but that their leave entitlements would not be affected, so annual leave could be claimed to generate income.

In March, Swedish retail giant H&M was shown to be underpaying staff during the alert level 3 lockdown, citing wage subsidy delays. It was paying staff 60 per cent of their wages between February 28 and March 6.

Getty Images H&M told workers it would pay them 60 per cent of their wages in level 3 lockdown earlier this year.

In emails seen by Stuff in March, H&M told workers it would pay them 60 per cent of their wages from February 28 until March 6 and told they could top up their pay to 80 per cent or 100 per cent using annual leave.

First Union organiser Ben Peterson said workers had faced a number of issues since the nationwide lockdown in August, including reduced pay, being asked to come in even if the business was non-essential, higher workloads because fewer staff were rostered on and working from home while also parenting full-time.

Peterson said workers at unionised chain stores had fared better during this year’s level 4 lockdown than workers in smaller businesses.

The union was concerned about workers in smaller businesses. A number of people had been in touch and in the more extreme cases the union was able to get the employers to “wheel it back in” a bit.

“We are worried for the people who don’t have the confidence to contact a union. There’s probably a lot out there,” Peterson said.

Employment Lawyer Alastair Espie said the implications of lockdowns had been complicated for all parties involved, but generally employers had been better this time around because it was not an unknown quantity any more.

Supplied Employment lawyer Alastair Espie says it is reasonable for employers to cut workers some slack during lockdowns.

Last year there had been more issues, including rushed restructuring that did not follow normal procedures.

To stay on the right side of the law, employers needed to do their best to understand and meet their obligations, which was not always clear or easy in the current conditions. And they must communicate with staff, he said.

“If you are clear with your staff around what you are thinking and why you are responding in the way you are, you have a far better chance of keeping them on side,” Espie said.

It was also generally fair for employers to cut workers some slack in situations where it was difficult for them to meet normal productivity levels, for example working from home while also homeschooling, he said.

Supplied Employment lawyer Alastair Espie says it’s difficult for workers to meet normal productivity levels when working from home and overseeing homeschooling (File photo).

“People are struggling and burning out and I think employers generally should be supportive and accommodating.”

If a worker was not able to do their job properly, that should prompt a conversation by the employer and an attempt to reach an agreement. For example providing the worker with more flexible hours, before more drastic measures were taken.

Similarly, workers needed to raise issues with their employers, or they could not be addressed. If a worker did not feel comfortable then they should seek advice from lawyers, advocates and unions, he said.

Legal breaches could be reported to the Labour Inspectorate and wage subsidy breaches to the Ministry for Social Development.

If workers were asked to sign a contract amendment for reduced hours or pay, they ought to be given sufficient time to consider it and raise concerns, Espie said.

“Normally it would be at least a couple of days, not five minutes before 5pm,” Espie said.

However, The Warehouse Group, in which the Normans also have a 20 per cent cornerstone shareholding, rewarded its staff with cash bonuses totalling $8.7m. Full time workers received $1000 and part-timers $500.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The Warehouse paid a cash bonus to all permanent staff in August costing a total $8.7m. Full-time staff received $1000 and part-time staff $500.

The Warehouse Goup owns The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo 7 and TheMarket.co.nz.

The Warehouse Group reported a record after tax profit of $117.7 million in the year to August 1, up from $44.5m last year. Sales had risen 7.6 per cent to $3.4 billion.

The company had not applied for this year’s wage subsidy given its strong financial position at the start of lockdown.

The Warehouse Group and Briscoe Group had also repaid the millions claimed in wage subsidies last year.