2022 before airports, airlines back on track: S&P

Global recovery of airports and airlines has been hindered by the Covid-19 delta variant, ratings agency S&P says.

S&P Global Ratings said the long-anticipated recovery for airports might not come until 2022 or later, particularly if intercontinental air traffic remained low due to pandemic-related travel restrictions and sluggish business travel.

Some signs of travel picking back up were seen in across the Americas and Asia with domestic travel numbers at 85 per cent of the 2019 level in July.

But international travel numbers only reached 26 per cent of 2019 levels in July, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The report said the situation was mixed in Asia-Pacific, where international travel through Australian airports is just 1 per cent to 3 per cent of that in 2019.

Although it noted that domestic air travel increased to 60 per cent to 80 per cent, recurring lockdowns had led to significant fluctuations.

The report comes after last month, S&P gave Wellington airport its tick of approval, changing the businesses rating from “negative” to “stable” in June.

The ratings' agency made the call based on “strong Covid controls in New Zealand, a steady and strong return of domestic traffic, and some resumption in international travel”.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Mark Hampton said it seemed the Australasian market has taken the report as good news.

”Air NZ was up three points today, and House of Travel was one of the top performers on the Australian stock exchange, so you can see elements of this report have been taken positively by the global market,” Hampton said.

Hampton said many were expecting a recovery that would take much longer than mid-2022.

“If you look at where things stand, 2022 is not very far away. Many people were probably prepared for air travel to never get on the road for recovery, so with an S&P putting a date on it like 2022, it is a positive story for the sector,” Hampton said.

Despite S&P predicting a long recovery for most international airports, Auckland Airport is pushing ahead with plans for a $1 billion-plus project to merge its domestic jet operations with its international terminal early next year.

The first stage of the project was expected to get under way early next year and cost $30 million.