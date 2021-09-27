Warehouse fire destroys 35,000 cartons of bananas, but a shortage has been averted

MG Marketing made used capacity within its existing branch network to ensure supply of bananas was not interupted by a fire at its Auckland warehouse, chief executive Peter Hendry says.

An Auckland warehouse fire destroyed 35,000 cartons of bananas, but contingency plans meant supply was quickly back on track.

The blaze broke out in fruit marketing and distribution company, MG Marketing facility’s banana rooms last Monday before 9am.

Chief executive Peter Hendry said at the time that the fire was isolated in that part of the warehouse, which was separated by a fire wall, and did not impact the market floor.

People were alerted by the fire alarm system, which automatically notified emergency fire services

The facility was operational again within 24 hours, he said.

Spokesman Ellery Tappin said there would be no noticeable impact for consumers because there was stock on hand throughout its branch network and the company was able to manage the ripening process to cater for immediate supply in the upper North Island.

“We also had a ship; arrive last Friday and we’ve increased our orders for the following shipments which arrive weekly,” Tappin said.

An update on MG Marketing's website on September 22 said the building lost about 10 per cent of its capacity, which had affected the ability to store and ripen bananas onsite.

Arrangements were quickly put in place to call on the additional capacity within MG Marketing’s branch network. Steps were also taken to work with other ripening facilities to supplement the lost capacity, he said.

The construction of a stand alone Auckland ripening facility was due to be completed in the next few months.