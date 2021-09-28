KiwiSaver managers pocket $657 million in fees as a result of the global sharemarket boom

The life and times of the KiwiSaver superannuation savings scheme, which was first launched in 2007.

KiwiSaver providers earned $657 million​ in fees in the year to March 30.

That was an increase of nearly 21 per cent​ from $542m​ in the previous year the Financial markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA)​ says in its annual KiwiSaver report published on Tuesday.

The massive jump in fees was the result of a global share price boom during what Paul Gregory​, FMA director of investment management, said was a “showstopper” year which pushed KiwiSaver accounts past $81 billion​ for the first time.

“We have previously said that as scale and member balances increase, we see little justification for schemes to charge both a fixed membership fee and a base management fee,” he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Big move from a big bank', as Westpac cuts KiwiSaver fees by more than a third

* Fund managers warned against misleading investors over 'phenomenal returns' during the last year

* KiwiSaver annual membership fees 'should be reduced or eliminated'



The FMA was pleased to see a number of providers cutting fees, he said.

BNZ, AMP, Westpac and ASB​ were among the providers which had cut fees in recent months, but the FMA wanted to see more, telling KiwiSaver providers there was no longer any justification for charging membership fees.

“There is little justification for membership fees to be charged by investment managers who have achieved scale,” Gregory said.

123rf KiwiSaver providers earned $657 million in fees in the 12 months to the end of March.

KiwiSaver providers had generally not been passing on the benefits of KiwiSaver’s growing scale, Gregory said.

The trend for KiwiSaver providers to cut fees should result in rises in income from fees slow and stabilise, he said.

The FMA expected KiwiSaver providers to review their fees yearly with their supervisors, and to take concrete steps if they found their fees were unreasonable and did not represent value for money.

“Managers were told they must prove such reviews are happening,” Gregory said.

“Failure to do so could trigger a regulatory response.”

The number of people with KiwiSaver accounts topped 3 million for the first time, but just 1.88 million were making regular contributions.

Supplied No KiwiSaver should be charged a membership fee any more, says Paul Gregory, the Financial Market Authority’s director of investment management.

Despite that, there was evidence many people chip in just enough each year in voluntary contributions to receive the government contribution.

To get the full government contribution of $521.43​, people must contribute at least $1042.​86 to their accounts during the year.

People who contribute less get a portion of the government contribution equal to 50​ cents for every dollar they contribute.

During the year covered by the FMA’s report, $1.85b​ in voluntary contributions were made by KiwiSavers.

The Covid-era boom in share prices helped deliver investment returns of $13.2b​ in the year to March compared to the previous year’s $820m​ loss.

Not all KiwiSavers got to enjoy those returns with many having to withdraw money after hitting hard times.

Gregory said $159.3m​ was taken out by KiwiSavers who fell into significant financial hardship, which was an up 42.8​ per cent on the previous year.

Many KiwiSavers also panicked and moved out of growth funds last year when sharemarkets crashed as uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic spooked investors.

In the months that followed, the market recovered, and many of those investors switched back to growth funds having missed the market rebound.

“Research shows again and again, and again, that you lose way more money anticipating or a knee-jerk response to a crisis than what you do going through it,” Gregory said.

People aged 65 and over were increasingly leaving their money in KiwiSaver after they qualified for NZ Super, despite being able to withdraw it.

Gregory said the number of over-65 members increased by 15 per cent to 147,331.

Next year the FMA would release a report into responsible investing, investigating whether KiwiSaver providers were living up to their sustainability marketing claims, he said.