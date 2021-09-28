Mercury cleared to buy Trustpower retail business for $441m

The Trustpower deal has been contingent on an arrangement that critics argue enable it to charge higher prices that are effectively subsidised by trust distributions that they say should go all residents.

Mercury Energy has been given the green light to buy Trustpower’s retail business by the Commerce Commission, which said the $441 million deal would not substantially lessen competition.

Confirmation has been sought from the commission on whether it has completed a separate investigation into whether the Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT), which has a 27 per cent shareholding in Trustpower, should be allowed to continue to pay all its distributions only to Mercury's Trustpower customers following the sale.

The commission said in June that arrangement was also subject to an investigation, and Mercury indicated its purchase of Trustpower’s retail business was contingent on a positive outcome.

The arrangement is unusual in New Zealand and was queried by the Government’s Electricity Price Review in 2019, which said it might warrant investigation.

Some submitters to the ministerial review argued the arrangement “undermined retail competition in the western Bay of Plenty” by advantaging Trustpower’s power offers.

In other parts of the country, lines companies distribute surpluses to all customers, regardless of their retailer.

Tauranga resident David Riley, who has criticised the arrangement, said TECT had assets worth about $1 billion and its distributions had allowed Trustpower to charge higher prices than it would otherwise be able to charge power users in that local market while still maintaining a high market share.

Commerce Commission deputy chairwoman Sue Begg said the commission was satisfied that the Mercury acquisition was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

SUPPLIED Commerce Commission deputy chairwoman Sue Begg says Mercury will face competition from other gentailers and smaller retailers.

Its investigation into the acquisition itself indicated that there were no regions in New Zealand where Mercury and Trustpower are each other’s closest competitors.

“Further, the merged entity would face competition from other electricity and gas retailers, including both large gentailers and smaller retailers,” Begg said.

Several parties raised concerns about retail competition in electricity in Tauranga “and in particular about the effect of the Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT) rebate”, she said.

“We encourage consumers – in Tauranga and elsewhere – to shop around to make sure they are getting the best deal, taking into account any applicable rebates and other terms,” she said.

The combined business will support about 780,000 electricity gas and broadband connections, with many customers taking more than one service.

Trustpower is retaining its electricity generation business.