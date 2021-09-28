Former Invercargill Railway Station eyed as potential space for Menzies Building tenants

Gaire Thompson has bought Invercargill’s former railway station and plans to offer it up to Menzies Building tenants who will soon need new offices.

As part of a significant Invercargill property deal Thompson sold the Menzies Building, situated behind Wachner Place, to hotelier Geoff Thomson.

In turn, he has acquired the former Invercargill Railway Station building just metres away.

Thompson said he tried to buy the railway station from the YMCA late last year but instead HWR Property secured it.

READ MORE:

* Can Invercargill sustain another 150 hotel rooms? Hotelier says 'absolutely'

* Anonymous $500,000 donation completes funding for Southland Charity Hospital construction

* Invercargill property owners continue to jostle for prospective tenants



Stuff Gaire Thompson has bought the former Invercargill Railway Station building. [File photo].

At the time HWR Group’s Scott O’Donnell said it was a “punt” and they did not have a clear plan for the building.

Under a year on Thompson has now bought the building.

With Geoff Thomson planning to turn the Menzies Building into a 150-room 4.5 star hotel, current Menzies Building tenants will need to look elsewhere.

“It gives us an opportunity to relocate some tenants to [the railway station building]. It does need some tidying up which we will do,” Gaire Thompson said.

Thompson said he also had vacant space in other buildings in Invercargill which he would offer the Menzies Building tenants.

Thompson said there was a lot of vacant space in the Menzies Building, but he had not planned to sell it until he was approached earlier this year.

The seven-storey building, that also includes basement storage, was opened in June 1966.

“The offices are in good nick, which is a bit of a shame, so I’ve got mixed feelings about it. But I do see it making a good hotel all the same, given the views, and it’s handy to town.”

The Southland Community College is the largest tenant in the building, but Thompson said that also had shrunk in recent years.

Architects and engineers were already starting to plan the transformation of the Menzies Building into a new hotel.

Invercargill-based Geoff Thomson, who owns nationwide hotel chain Distinction Hotels, will take over the building from Gaire Thomson in March next year.

“By the time we finish it will look like a brand new building. It will help tidy up the town up and make the place look better, and it just adds to the city," the hotel owner said.

Added to the wider property deal revealed on Friday was that Geoff Thompson had also bought some decaying Invercargill City Council-owned buildings in lower Esk St.

That space would be used as part of the hotel complex.

The buildings have been troublesome for the council since they bought them between late 2011 and early 2012.