Tegel recalling gluten free crumbed burger

Tegel customers have been asked to check their freezers for 750 gram bags of Tegel Frozen Gluten Free Crumbed Burgers, with batch number 81242 and a best before date of August 2022.

Tegel is recalling its 750 gram bags of Tegel Frozen Gluten Free Crumbed Burgers after it was found that it might contain gluten.

The affected batch number is 81242, with a best before date of August 2022.

Customers should not to consume the burgers if they have an allergy or intolerance to gluten, and to discard them.

READ MORE:

* Tegel to lift chicken prices by 10 per cent

* Countdown recalls 400g cauliflower rice over traces of wood, complaints received

* Tegel Crumbed Chicken Burgers recalled due to presence of metal wire



The burgers were is sold in Countdown, SuperValue, Fresh Choice, Pak ‘n Save, New World and Four Square stores.

A Tegel spokesperson said it was an isolated batch and there had been no reports of illness or adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

“Consumer safety is of utmost importance. Any potential food safety issues are taken seriously, and we are investigating,” the spokesperson said.

The recall did not affect other batches of Tegel frozen Gluten Free Crumbed Burgers or any other Tegel products.

Refund vouchers were available to affected customers by calling the Tegel’s customer service 0800 number.