Allbirds, maker of the wool sneaker, headed for a Nasdaq listing

Allbirds, the pioneering woollen shoe company, has experienced phenomenal growth in a short time as it rides the wave of consumer demand for sustainable products and it’s now offering investors a share in the business through a public offering on Wall Street’s Nasdaq market.

The company was co-founded by former All Whites football star Tim Brown, who grew up in the Wellington suburb of Karori. Brown was frustrated during his playing career by sports gear heavily adorned with logos and bright colours, and sought to make something simpler.

He teamed up with American Joey Zwillinger, who had become disillusioned working in biotech. Their wives, who had been college roommates, encouraged them to collaborate and together they created Allbirds, referencing New Zealand’s early history as a land of “all birds”, and launched their first shoe using the country’s merino wool in 2016.

Within two years Allbirds had sold a million pairs of what Time magazine dubbed “the world’s most comfortable shoe”.

Known for its pared back style, Allbirds has become a favourite of Silicon Valley tech types like Google co-founder Larry Page, and attracted high-profile fans including Hollywood celebrity Oprah Winfrey, former United States President Barack Obama and our own Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

After establishing its wool runners, Allbirds has diversified into using other sustainable materials such as eucalyptus, sugar cane and crab shells and moved into apparel.

Estimated to be worth US$1.7 billion (NZ$2.5b), the company is heading for a Nasdaq listing under the ticker BIRD, in what it says would be the first ever “sustainable public equity offering”, vetted not only by analysts and the investment banking community, but environmentalists as well.

Given the company’s cult status, Forbes magazine says the listing will probably attract throngs of millennial and Gen Z investors who have taken to the stock market “like moths to a flame”.

Entrepreneur and marketer Geoff Ross, who listed his global vodka brand 42 Below on the sharemarket via an initial public offering prior to its sale to Bacardi, is a fan of Allbirds and owns a bunch of them.

He says the company’s “phenomenal growth” hasn’t been seen in any fashion or lifestyle brands for a long time in what is a competitive, mature sector.

“It’s really an interesting signal that the next unicorns and high-growth companies worldwide may not just be tech companies, they might be companies centred around better environmental outcomes,” he says.

“It gives you optimism that businesses can actually respond and do the right thing, and that consumers will reward those businesses.”

Ross has his eye on this emerging trend. His family has relocated from Auckland to Lake Hawea Station in Central Otago, which has become the first farm in New Zealand to have its carbon footprint certified.

The station has just completed shearing of its fine-wool merino flock, with some of the fibre destined for Allbirds shoes, and for the first time it created a scorecard around the experience of the sheep during shearing to meet the animal welfare requirements of global fashion brands.

SUPPLIED Geoff Ross and his family own Lake Hawea Station, the first New Zealand farm to be certified zero carbon. He supplies Allbirds with merino wool and is a big fan of their shoes.

Ross says Allbirds has benefited from two big macro trends. The move for consumers to become more environmentally aware, and the move away from excess consumerism and over-designed and over-created clothing.

Allbirds calls it “the right amount of nothing”, stripping away unnecessary detail and sparing its customers from becoming a walking billboard.

“Their design is very clean and simple and builds on the expectation that you have fewer, better quality items in your closet,” Ross says.

“That seems to be the leading fashion dynamic at the moment and they have chosen that well.”

Otago University Associate Professor Sara Walton, who specialises in sustainability and business, agrees that Allbirds had really good timing.

“They developed the shoe at the right time to get them ready for the market,” she says.

“Sometimes people go too early and then your market is not quite ready and you have got to educate your market quite a lot about what your product or service is.”

Supplied Allbirds founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger were encouraged to collaborate by their wives, who had been college roommates.

Woollen shoes were a risky endeavour and unique at a time when people were only putting wool on their feet as socks or felted slippers, she says.

“It could have gone wrong, but it didn’t,” she says. “They have done really well, remarkably, quite quickly.”

Brown’s background in football gave the company a certain amount of legitimacy, mana and credibility, and the company’s marketing was slick from the outset, she says.

“It is really important for products that are coming out that are slightly different to have a really nice narrative around it and you can do that really nicely with our wool,” she says.

Otago University Associate Professor Conor O’Kane, who leads a masters in entrepreneurship, says Allbirds deserves huge credit for using merino wool in a different way and creating a new product category.

“Everything seems obvious in hindsight, but it is incredibly hard to do,” he says.

“If you have a highly competitive industry where there are some incumbent players who are very powerful, you need to change the rules of play.”

Allbirds did that perfectly through their focus on sustainability, comfort and simplicity and saved costs by selling direct to consumers rather than through other retailers or wholesalers, giving them greater control and allowing higher margins to be reinvested back into improving the product, he says.

O’Kane says Allbirds has excelled at working back from the customer, continuously iterating their product.

In its IPO documents, Allbirds says it plans to grow footwear sales by broadening and deepening its range targeting functional casual occasions and performance athletics, while also introducing new style, fit and size ranges to give customers more choices.

In apparel, which it launched with socks in 2019 and where its range now includes tees, sweaters, jackets and underwear, it plans to expand in basic and functional casual wear and natural performance apparel.

The company says the foundation of its business is to ensure that its customers do not have to compromise between looking good, feeling good and doing good for the planet.

Allbirds has sold more than 8 million pairs of shoes to more than 4 million customers worldwide, and sales from repeat customers continue to grow, increasing from 41 per cent of sales in 2018 to 53 per cent in 2020. Repeat customers also spend more, shelling out 25 per cent more in their second year and continuing to increase their spend in subsequent years.

SUPPLIED Allbirds has a store in Auckland, one of 27 it has opened around the world to raise its awareness of its brand.

It’s eyeing a big global market with Statista estimating consumers worldwide spent about US$1.8 trillion on footwear and apparel last year.

The company started online, opening its first physical store in the US in 2017, and says it has the ability to reach as many as 2.5 billion consumers in 35 countries across its multilingual digital platform and 27 retail stores. It says it’s in the early phase of a ramp towards hundreds of potential stores in the future.

Over the three years to the end of 2020, Allbirds grew revenue 32 per cent to US$219.3m, although revenue from physical stores fell in 2020 as stores were closed 20 per cent of the days it had expected to operate due to Covid-19.

Its gross margin over the three years increased to 51.4 per cent from 46.9 per cent due to a favourable product mix, product innovation and economies of scale.

However, the company’s investment in growing its brand means it is not yet profitable. Its loss widened last year to US$23.6m from US$14.6m in 2019.

Geoff Ross from Lake Hawea Station says a big element of the company’s valuation is probably coming from people thinking they can replicate their shoe success in clothing.

The IPO documents don’t detail how much the shares will cost, or how much money will be reinvested in the business.

“If they are building a several hundred million dollar war chest, that gives them a massive amount of gas in the tank to grow that brand,” Ross says.

While companies in new sectors often have a lumpy, volatile start, Ross says he would buy the shares with a medium to long-term view.

“I have quite a lot of confidence in Allbirds,” he says.

“It will be interesting to see what will happen in the next 18 months. Their market is going to have quite high expectations of growth and if they don’t deliver on that growth in the short-term, the market could punish them.”