Law change to encourage landlords and tenants to share financial burden of Covid-19

The Government plans to insert a clause into commercial property leases to encourage businesses and tenants to share the financial burden of Covid-19 restrictions.

As part of the Covid-19 Response Legislation Bill introduced to Parliament, the Government plans to add a clause into commercial leases under the Property Law Act to require a “fair proportion” of rent to be paid where a tenant has been unable to fully conduct their business in their premises due to Covid-19 restrictions, said Justice Minister Kris Faafoi.

“We have heard the concerns from business operators unable to meet full rental costs while their incomes have been hit by Covid restrictions needed to contain the spread of the virus,” Faafoi said.

“Landlord and tenant would need to agree on the amount of rent that is fair. They could also agree that the clause does not apply,” he said.

If unable to agree, they would be required to go to arbitration, unless they agreed to an alternative such as mediation, he said.

The proposed law change would only apply to leases which did not already provide for adjusted rent payment terms during an epidemic emergency.

“This change helps to ensure that landlords and tenants come to reasonable agreements about rent obligations, while still respecting agreements that have already been made,” Faafoi said.

“Agreements need to reflect the uniqueness of the current Covid-19 situation, and provide the means by which both landlords and tenants can share the financial burden of the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.”

Once the law was passed, the changes would take effect from today, September 28.

The Government failed to get a similar scheme off the ground last year after it was thwarted by NZ First. Instead, the Justice Minister at the time, Andrew Little, launched a $40 million fund to assist business and landlords with the cost of tenancy disputes as a result of hardship suffered during the lockdowns.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi wants both landlords and tenants to share the financial burden of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Property Council, which represents 560 companies with a total of $50 billion invested in New Zealand property, said it was “completely perplexed” by the Government’s proposal.

Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said it was “a terrible day for property owners and tenants, who’ve suddenly had their contracts changed without notice or consultation.”

Freeman said property owners had been supporting tenants throughout the lockdowns to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Most landlords and tenants had approached this issue constructively whether they had the relevant clause in their contracts or not, and to legislate one solution across all commercial property contracts where each lease was bespoke and unique only served to create complex problems for the whole industry, she said.

Freeman also took issue with the requirement for a “fair” proportion of rent to be paid during Covid restrictions, saying it was ambiguous.

“While many landlords and tenants might be able to come to an agreement, many others will fail to find a middle ground, creating plenty of work for our legal community, something our politicians seem to have difficulty understanding,” she said.

Changes are also proposed to residential tenancies to protect them from being terminated during alert level 4.

However unlike the measures put in place last year, the restrictions would be able to be switched on and off by Ministerial order, and existing termination notices would be extended rather than cancelled.

The Government would not include a rent freeze as it did last year, saying that since the last lockdown it had improved the security and rights of renters, including limiting rent increases to once a year.