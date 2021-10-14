Christmas shopping rush kicks off early as some fear toy shortages

Zuru Rainbocorn Surprise was the top-selling toy on Trade Me in September.

The Christmas shopping rush appears to have begun even earlier this year with new toy sales on Trade Me up 40 per cent compared to last year.

Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester​ said fears of a global toy shortage ahead of Christmas might have pushed some parents to get started on their Christmas shopping early.

Retailers selling on the site were reporting the Christmas trade had started earlier than normal, she said.

Gobal supply chain issues meant there would be a shortage of toys, Silvester said.

But two of the country’s biggest retailers, The Warehouse and Briscoes, said they had plenty of stock to meet demand for the summer season, including Christmas.

The Warehouse Group chief customer officer Jonathan Waecker​ said its Christmas range was in stores, with the full product offering available by mid-November.

Supplied Baby Yoda is the second best-selling toy on Trade Me.

“We are confident we’ll have plenty of stock for the festive season,” Waecker​ said.

Trade Me said a Zuru Rainbocorn Surprise​ was the top-selling toy so far on the site, followed by Poppy the Booty Shakin Pig​

Sales of Christmas staples, such as trampolines were up 49 per cent in September on a year ago. New Lego sales were up 42 per cent, and children’s bikes up 81 per cent.

Silvester said some of the increase could be a result of pent-up demand from the August lockdown.

Trade Me analysed popular searches, combined with national and international trends to predict what could be the most popular toys this Christmas, Silvester​ said.

Among them were burping hippos, dancing robotic pugs and a Play Doh dentistry set that aimed educate children about what to expect when they next visited the dentist.

A number of toys had come from the big screen, including a miniature rescue fire truck from Paw Patrol The Movie: Marshall’s fire truck, she said.

Trade Me’s top 10 toys for Christmas 2021 are: