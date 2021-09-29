Cert NZ working with mobile phone firms to combat text scam deluge

Cyber-security agency Cert NZ is encouraging victims of a text scam campaign plaguing mobile phone users to come forward.

2degrees and Vodafone warned on Wednesday that mobile phone users were receiving large volumes of scam texts telling them they needed to click on a link to have a delivery redirected.

2degrees spokeswoman Andrea Brady said the scam was not unusual but the number of texts being sent out was “quite out of the ordinary”.

Vodafone spokeswoman Nicky Preston said its customers were also receiving an unusually large number of scam texts.

Both companies understood Spark customers were also being targeted.

“Everyone is being hit at the moment,” Brady said. Spark has been contacted for comment.

Cert NZ incident manager Nadia Yousef said it was monitoring reports of the incident and working with partners in the telecommunications industry.

“If people have been affected by these scams, we encourage them to report them to us as soon as they can,” she said.

Preston said it appeared that some people’s phones were sending the scam messages to contacts in their address book, which suggests the possibility of malware and could account for the scale of the issue.

The messages appeared to start on Tuesday afternoon and many customers had received multiple scam texts overnight, Brady said.

2degrees and Vodafone cautioned people not to click on the links in the texts.

Vodafone NZ believes the scam messages are being propagated by customers' phones sending out the texts to contacts in their address book, but says details are still being investigated.

The scam texts were being sent from a “whole range of different numbers” which 2degrees was seeking to block, Brady said.

One customer reported 14 different scam texts overnight, she said.

Preston said Vodafone was seeking to take down the websites that the scammers were directing people to visit.

Vodafone believed phone customers overseas had experienced similar issues.

Brady assumed scammers were seeking to take advantage of the increase in online shopping during the current Covid restrictions.

Yousef said people should not feel embarrassed if they got fooled.

“This embarrassment can be a barrier to people seeking help and potentially getting their money back,” she said.

People could protect themselves from frauds by contacting the actual brand scammers were impersonating, through their publicly-listed number, and verifying requests, she said.