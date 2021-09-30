Supreme Court dismisses seabed mining company Trans-Tasman Resources' appeal

The decision approving the seabed mining venture split the Environmental Protection Authority members in August 2017.

A company wanting to mine 50 millions tonnes of iron sand from the seabed off Taranaki has been dealt another blow, with the Supreme Court dismissing its latest appeal.

In a judgement released today, the court unanimously rejected a Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) appeal, which could have paved the way for the mining operation off the South Taranaki coast.

The decision on whether mining can go ahead will now be sent back to the Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) decision-making committee to reconsider.

TTR wants to annually mine iron sands from a 66-square-kilometre area off the South Taranaki Bight and first applied for consent to do so in 2013. However, this was denied by the EPA in 2014 due to environmental concerns.

READ MORE:

* No seabed mining in Taranaki waters as court decision overturns EPA consent

* Swamp kauri cannot be exported unless it's a finished product, Supreme Court rules

* No plan for ban on seabed mining exploration, says minister for environment

* Deadline looms for appeals against Taranaki seabed mining approval

* Seven things you need need to know about seabed mining in New Zealand

* Seabed fight now for legal fees



The company then reapplied, and in April 2017 the EPA's decision-making committee granted the consents with conditions. The consents were valid for 35 years.

But this was later overturned in the High Court after South Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui and 10 other environmental and fishing groups challenged the decision as wrong in law.

TTR then took the matter to the Court of Appeal in the hopes of having the High Court's decision overturned but this was dismissed and the company turned to the Supreme Court.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ/Stuff South Taranaki Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust opposed the iron sand mining project. (File photo)

In its 130-page judgement, the Supreme Court dealt with a number of issues concerning the proper interpretation and application of the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act.

Trans-Tasman Resources/Supplied The 66 square kilometres off the South Taranaki coast where Trans Tasman Resources applied to mine iron ore.

All five justices of the court agreed the EPA committee had erred in law when granting the consents.

In particular, a majority of the court held the committee failed to apply the decision-making criteria relevant to TTR’s application.

The court also found the committee had not adequately considered the Treaty of Waitangi when making its decision.

Upon dismissing TTR’s appeal, the court also ruled it was appropriate to refer the matter back to the EPA for reconsideration rather than dismissing the company’s application to mine outright – an option put forward by seabed mining opponents.

Leave was reserved to a party to seek directions from the High Court relating to determination of the application if necessary.

Timeline of seabed mining: