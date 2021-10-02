MIQueue: 'There's a lot at stake here,' business leaders say

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home.

“MIQ is a disaster. We cannot manage our border with the current settings,” BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope says.

Some businesses are desperately trying to get skilled workers into New Zealand, while exporters – who make up 30 per cent of the country's GDP – remain unable to meet their clients face-to-face.

The frustration is evident. Entrepreneur Nicola Alpe says: “For the human psyche, people need to know what’s going on.”

While Sir Ian Taylor says: “If you don’t save livelihoods, you're going to end up with disrupted lives, and possibly even lost lives.”

Others, like veteran company director Rob Campbell, are calling for a more pragmatic approach: “We business people tend to think we're better at everything than the government. That’s not necessarily true.”

But with so much skin in the game, some businesspeople believe they can find a way to streamline the system, because they must.

Business NZ has been signalling the need to increase the number of skilled workers allowed into the country since before the 2020 election.

“There's a lot at stake here,” Hope says.

“MIQ has been dominated by health and not enough by other departments or organisations that have much better capacity to manage risk.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope is frank. He doesn’t think government has engaged the private sector enough on border settings.

Ideas for private facilities were brushed off because Government didn’t think a “pay to play” scenario was fair, he says.

“[This] prevented them from exploring a range of other options that would have freed up space with no added risk.”

Hope also thought the Ministry of Health had been slow to move on saliva testing, which businesses could have used for surveillance testing rather than waiting for symptoms.

It’s never too late for collaboration to spur innovation though, he says, and the three-month wait for the results of an upcoming self-isolation trial is a chance to do that.

“It enables us to think about how to scale that opportunity.”

It’s also a window to explore shorter isolation timeframes, get ahead of risks, and get more people vaccinated.

“This is the way more people will get to do more things.”

The government has wasted opportunities during the pandemic before, but “we don’t have time for that any more,” Hope says.

While businesses report initial interest in a collaborative approach, they say things changed somewhere around the beginning of 2021, but none seem sure exactly when, or why.

Taylor, chief executive of Animation Research, says Government’s approach has been health-focused, which was understandable at the start of the pandemic when the team of five million knew little about their opponent.

Now that we understand Covid-19, it’s time to start working on the next steps, he says.

He is surprised businesses haven’t been asked to come up with ideas for a more seamless MIQ booking system, or self-isolation plans.

“Give that to business while they work on everything else, because we’ll do it faster .”

Quentin Bedwell iStudios Multime Sir Ian Taylor says governments aren’t designed to act quickly and should have looked to businesses for advice when setting up MIQ facilities.

When the world started opening up, Taylor's business, which creates graphics for sporting events, risked losing all its contracts. So he invested in remote system to continue offering a service from New Zealand.

“That's how businesses have to think,” he says, adding that the inability to move in and out of the country needs to be addressed with urgency.

Taylor has written a series of open letters to Ggovernment outlining how self-isolation for business travel could be done safely – even offering to fund a trial and be a guinea pig, based on his own experiences.

He and eight of his employees returned to New Zealand on March 14, 2020 – 12 days before the first hotel-based isolation facility was set up– and having identified the risk of Covid-19, the business hired three rental units for the team to isolate in.

He’s also been watching staff stuck abroad tour Europe and the United States safely, because they’ve stuck to strict health guidelines.

“Covid is all over the place there, but they never caught it,” he says.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Professional director Rob Campbell argues Government is already working with the private sector by using private hotels for managed isolation facilities.

Rapid testing could be done before boarding a flight and after landing to decide if a traveller needed to be in MIQ, for example, Taylor says, or business could run pay-as-you-go MIQs on the condition of spot checks from an auditor who could drop in at any time.

Another of his ideas is mandating that people in self-isolation keep their phones on 24/7.

Taylor believes the MIQ system was designed with an Achilles heel from day one – its reliance on health staff – and believes businesses should have been at the table from the very start of the pandemic.

Aged care providers are waiting for 350 desperately needed nurses to enter the country, and have had to mothball wings in care homes as a result.

READ MORE:

* Home isolation pilot for business travellers warrants 'high quality enforcement'

* Growing MIQ capacity a challenge but doable, experts say

* ACT proposes private MIQ and ending 'the four horsemen of bad regulation'

* Covid-19: National wants MIQ out of Auckland CBD, calls for purpose-built facility



With the industry already up to speed on infection and prevention control, these could be used to isolate critical staff, Heritage Lifecare organisational development head Ellie Lockhart says.

“We're not the only example of people who can do this. We desperately need people so we could find ways to do supervised isolation.”

Lockhart believes a collaborative approach is the only way forward and is inviting the government to reach out.

“When you collectively brainstorm, you get much more and better ideas. Aged care is willing and waiting to be part of this dialogue.”

Entrepreneurs Chris and Nicola Alpe created a detailed plan for private pay-as-you-go isolation hotels, roping in experts who had helped set up the original MIQ facilities, and believed they would have been able to stand up 5000 rooms in just a few months

Colin McDiarmid/Supplied ATEED's economic development general manager Pam Ford says it’s time to move to technology for solutions to managing the border.

By March 2021, they’d come to the conclusion that “Wellington was inflexible.”

The couple have been living in Los Angeles for 13 years but haven’t been able to return since February 2020, for fear they wouldn’t be able to get back to New Zealand in an emergency.

They were dismayed that the Government had not done more to engage the private sector and use the resources it presented.

“We should be working together.”

Government has been reactive, Nicola Alpe says, when they should have had a team working on long-term strategies, cherry-picking from examples overseas.

“People need clarity and a sense that everything is going to be alright.”

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) helped connect the Alpes with people who could help them create their plan.

The agency hosted the Auckland’s Future, Now conference in August last year and investment and industry director Pam Ford says most of the business leaders in attendance called for collaboration with government.

“MIQ was the biggest concern.”

A cross-sector border steering group set up at the conference meet fortnightly and have been joined by businesses from Wellington and Christchurch.

The inability for businesses to access staff is becoming a threat, particularly for the high tech sector, Ford says.

“They're starting to talk about taking their business to Australia."

There's been little appetite for private solutions, she says, but acknowledges that managing the border is “incredibly complex.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff High-profile professional director Rob Campbell says businesses need to be realistic in terms of their expectations of the government.

“I think Government have been doing what they can to keep up. I do believe we're heading in the right direction. The time is now to pivot and use technology”

Professional director Rob Campbell doesn’t believe there's been a lack of consultation from the government.

“We haven’t always got what we asked for, but that’s different. Most significant employers have been engaging on a range of things."

And if anyone has concerns, they could simply ring the officials or ministers concerned, he says.

"It's not that hard to get a hearing in New Zealand.”

Government is weighing up all sorts of things and while the Ministry of Health may not have had MIQ expertise at the start of the pandemic, he says “It's not obvious to me that any private business has expertise in managed isolation, either.”

The business community needs to maintain a sense of realism, he says.

Government is already working with the private sector, Campbell says, pointing to the MIQs run in private hotels with the support of government.

Stuff asked Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins’ office when and why government decided to stop working with the private sector around MIQ, but was directed to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which overseas Managed Isolation and Quarantine.

The latter's associate deputy chief executive Andrew Milne responded, saying no decisions have been made on any collaboration with the private sector.

“There are a lot of complex issues that need to be considered for operating MIQ facilities – including workforce supply to support our operations, suitability of a particular facility and proximity to hospitals and appropriate transport hubs.”

MBIE has been looking at possible sites to sustain longer-term MIQ capacity, he says, which includes existing MIQ sites and other sites that could be adapted.