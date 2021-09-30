ANZ becomes latest bank to abolish KiwiSaver annual membership fee

ANZ is the last of the big Australian-owned banks to remove the annual membership fee from its KiwiSaver scheme.

ANZ has become the latest KiwiSaver provider to abolish its annual membership fee.

The move comes just two days after the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA)​ told KiwiSaver providers they should no longer be charging the fee.

BNZ, Westpac and ASB had all removed their annual membership fees at earlier dates, with BNZ removing its in 2019.

On Tuesday, the FMA revealed KiwiSaver providers earned $657 million​ in fees in the year to March 30, an increase of nearly 21 per cent​ from $542m​ in the previous year.

The regulator was scathing about the fees schemes were charging, telling them: “There is little justification for membership fees to be charged by investment managers who have achieved scale.”

ANZ had been charging a membership fee of $18 a year.

As well as removing the annual membership fee, it was cutting the management fees of its conservative funds, excluding its default fund, and its conservative balanced funds by 0.22 percentage points and 0.15 percentage points respectively.

“These fees will ensure a simpler fee structure and provide greater value for money for our more than 650,000 KiwiSaver members,” said Stewart Taylor, ANZ’s acting managing director for funds management.

“We regularly review fees as we achieve greater economies of scale. This latest change particularly benefits members with lower balances or those just starting out,” he said.

It was not the first fee cut ANZ had made to its KiwiSaver scheme, he said.

“ANZ Investments has reduced the total fund fee for the ANZ KiwiSaver Scheme by approximately 25 per cent since 2009,” Taylor said.

In 2019, it removed the $24 membership fee for members aged under 18, and reduced it to $18 from $24 for all other members.

The membership fee for over 65s was removed in 2020.

ANZ Investments is the largest fund and KiwiSaver provider in the country with more than 650,000 customers and $35 billion under management.