Retirement villages advised to assess staff roles for high risk of Covid to residents

Retirement village operators are being advised to undertake formal assessments of whether some staff roles are at high risk of being exposed to Covid-19 and of passing it on to residents and other staff.

Retirement village operators have been advised that they cannot require staff to be vaccinated, unless the staff member occupies a “high risk” role.

The country has thousands of staff working in about 420 retirement villages with about 47,000 residents.

The Retirement Villages Association has circulated a legal opinion on the vaccination of staff, provided by Anthony Harper, for its more than 400 members who own, run or manage the villages.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 78 per cent of cases in the Delta outbreak, who were eligible for the vaccine, had not been jabbed.

Some large villages require new employees to be vaccinated. Ryman Healthcare introduced that in April last year and Summerset Group also now requires that of new employees.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 a huge vaccination challenge for retirement villages

* Consumer NZ lodges complaint with fair trading watchdog over retirement villages' care claims

* Retirement village unit prices may rise about 8 per cent this year



But existing village employees could not be required to be vaccinated unless the role was deemed high risk, the legal advice said.

Asked if every staff member could be considered “high risk” because residents were vulnerable, Retirement Villages Association executive director John Collyns said, “They could do, and that’s over to the operator to decide how best to run that.”

“I think it would be very difficult for a staff member in the village or certainly in an aged care facility but in a village as well, to say the risk is so low they don’t need to be vaccinated. Ultimately that is not my decision it’s the employer’s decision,” Collyns said.

Village operators needed to determine if having unvaccinated staff was a risk for other staff and residents. If the answer was yes then there was legal advice and a process and template to help them work through assessment of the risk and how to lessen it.

The average age of entry into retirement villages for independent-living residents was mid to late 70s and those in aged care were older. They were all considered vulnerable, Collyns said.

Supplied Retirement village operators cannot require residents to be vaccinated, residents must choose that. Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village resident, Ken Washington, is being vaccinated against Covid-19 by Ryman Healthcare staff member Rishi Mangalat.

Village operators could not require residents to be vaccinated. That would be a contravention of their human rights.

Some village staff might argue they had no contact with residents, but he acknowledged that while some staff might have no contact with residents they might have contact with other staff who have contact with residents.

“That’s all part of the risk mitigation approach the employer has to take,” Collyns said.

The Aged Care Association, representing aged care and rest homes, had been calling for mandatory vaccination for all health staff, and the villages association supported that.

Because there was no health order requiring compulsory vaccination of health workers the villages association considered the best approach was from a health and safety perspective.

To determine if an existing employee is occupying a high risk position, the retirement village-aged care facility must conduct a risk assessment of each role type with respect to Covid-19, the legal advice said.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Retirement Villages Association executive director John Collyns says it would be hard for a staff member in a village or aged care facility to argue the risk they pose to residents is so low they do no need to be vaccinated.

Employers doing the assessments had to consider the likelihood of the worker being exposed to Covid while working and the potential consequences of exposure to Covid on others.

If roles were deemed high risk, vaccinations could be considered necessary to meet obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and employers could likely be justified in requiring compulsory vaccination for employees occupying those roles, the advice said.

New employees could be required to be vaccinated “so long as there are justifiable reasons for the role requiring this”, the advice said. Vaccination requirements could be included as part of the recruitment process for a new employee.