Wellington video game developer joins collective as part of $175m deal

The Detail: Global revenues for video games in 2020 surpassed the movie industry and professional sports combined, but the industry is under threat by the lack of support.

Acclaimed Lower Hutt-based video game developer A44, best known for its role-playing game Ashen, has been sold to an international digital studio collective as part of a $175 million deal.

Under the deal, founder and CEO Derek Bradley becomes one of seven co-owners of Kepler Interactive. The arrangement sees founding companies retain creative independence.

Bradley said funding and support from its international partner studios would better position A44 in the fast-growing international gaming scene.

“What you do as an independent company is you’re constantly looking for money to produce games – we no longer have to do that,” he said.

Ashen, which was released in 2018, has more than a million players world-wide .

New Zealand’s video game industry is expected to reach $1 billion in exports by 2025, while the global industry was worth nearly $180 billion last year.

With this deal, A44 would gain access to resources and operational support only otherwise accessible through a full acquisition, Bradley said. Support for time-consuming tasks such as marketing and publishing meant A44 would be able to devote more time to its products.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Derek Bradley, founder of video game developer A44 Games, has become a co-owner of studio collective Kepler Interactive.

“You run a video game company so you can make video games. That... allows us to become bigger and better, and really focus of the process of making video games,” Bradley said.

“Kepler is extremely innovative in that it’s a parent company run by developers. Models like this don’t exist elsewhere in the games industry.”

The collective is headquartered in the UK and has a presence in the US, France and Japan. Partner studios include Shapefarm, Timberline and Awaceb.

Bradley recently revealed A44 had plans to open another studio in Melbourne to access Australia’s talent pool following consistent problems with getting prospective team members’ video game development credentials recognised for work visas. Covid-19 had made matters worse, with limited MIQ spaces available for critical workers.

The company’s current studio will remain in New Zealand, and Bradley said eventually up to 40 new staff – some of whom would be based in Melbourne – could be hired, bringing the number of employees up to about 100.

“We’ll be able to build a bigger depth of talent – more niche roles being established and more specialists... we’ll be able to make more than one game at a time,” Bradley said.

Supplied A44's Ashen was critically acclaimed when it was released in 2018.

A44 was established as a three-person team working out of a rented house in Featherston in 2013. While developing Ashen the company was contacted by Microsoft, picking up a contract to exclusively release Ashen on Xbox.

Chelsea Rapp, NZ Game Developers Association chairperson, said it was exciting to see opportunities for direct foreign investment in New Zealand’s gaming industry.

“It shows the value of gaming. A lot of the time it’s hard to see the wider value it brings to our economy.”