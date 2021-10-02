Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' refund offer leaves some locked down Auckland skiers cold

Auckland skiiers worried they will spend the rest of the ski season in Auckland’s lockdown say they are frustrated to only be offered a 50 per cent refund of their season passes from Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday it was likely that Auckland’s strict border restrictions would remain even during level 2. That would mean Aucklanders could not travel to other parts of the country for a holiday.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, the company that manages the Whakapapa and Turoa ski fields, has offered all season pass-holders who spent four days or fewer on the mountain this season a 50 per cent refund.

But Auckland skier Keith Drake said that was not good enough.

Drake​ bought a season pass for $500 and has been lockeddown in Auckland for most of the season.

He said he had visited the mountain every winter for most of his life.

Supplied Lockdown has prevented Aucklanders from hitting the ski slopes at Mt Ruapehu form much of this season.

“I thought it's a bit on the nose because I can’t use it at all,” Drake​ said.

“They do a great job getting people around the mountain and the staff are friendly and helpful. I just feel in this case we are being let down as we don’t have a chance to use what we paid for,” Drake​ said.

Snowboarder Luke Dimick​ was also disappointed.

“I think it is pretty poor. It’s only $320 to $480 worth of snowboarding in the season pass that cost over $600,” Dimick​ said.

Dimick​ said lockdown meant he would not able to get to the snow this season, and he would be hesitant to buy another season pass because of the refund situation.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean​ said it was difficult to plan a refund programme when the Government had not been clear about what would happen with the Auckland boundaries.

Supplied Keith Drake, who has skied at Ruapehu for most of his life, says he feels let down by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts’ refund policy.

The prime minister has said that the Auckland border would probably be retained, “but we don’t have any further information, so I can’t comment on that at this point,” Dean​ said.

Dean​ said there had been a significant opportunity for Auckland to make use of the early part of the season in the 45 days before the lockdown started.

Most of the feedback regarding the 50 per cent refund for season pass-holders had been positive, he said.

Dean​ said conditions permitting, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts planned to to extend the snow season into November.

At NZ Ski, which operates Coronet Peak, the Remarkables and Mt Hutt ski fields, chief executive Paul Anderson said skiers were offered “pass protection” when season passes were purchased.

That allowed customers to ask for a credit or refund if they could not use their pass.

Refunds had to be requested before August 31.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has claimed $1.77 million in the 2021 wage subsidy. NZSki has claimed nearly $3.18m.