NZ's $1.7 billion space industry rockets away, but a law review sparks more debate about controversial military payloads

Six years ago Stefan Powell pushed the firing button for a rocket that set a new European record for the highest altitude reached by an amateur-built spacecraft.

Now Dawn Aerospace, the company he set up with brother James and a bunch of Delft University of Technology rocket club mates, is well on the way to creating a remotely piloted aircraft the size of a small corporate jet that could take off from Oamaru airport like a regular plane, drop its satellite payload, and land 15 minutes later.

“It has wings, it has landing gear, you can put more gas in it and go fly again.”

The project is just one example of how far and how fast the New Zealand space industry has come since Rocket Lab’s first test launch blasted off in 2017 from its Māhia Peninsula launch site, with millions being invested by the Government and the private sector.

Supplied Protest billboards against Rocket Lab appeared around Māhia and Wairoa earlier this year, and a Wānanga on traditional Māori space knowledge and legislation covering launches is planned for December.

A review of the Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities Act that regulates launches and payloads received only 17 responses last month, but consultation on the “peaceful, sustainable and responsible” use of space, delayed until next year because of Covid-19, is likely to get a much more heated reception.

Peace groups, the Green Party and members of the Māhia community have already been vocal about their opposition to Rocket Lab’s military work in the wake of the controversial Gunsmoke-J satellite it launched for the United States Army Space and Missile Defence Command.

Space dollars

The pandemic has also delayed publication of a Ministry for Building Innovation and Employment (MBIE) document outlining its future aerospace strategy, but a 2019 Deloitte report estimated the New Zealand space industry directly and indirectly employed 12,000 people.

It was worth $747 million, with a further $1 billion generated by “space applications”, which includes businesses using satellite signals and data, such as Sky TV and Spark.

Most space businesses were small, turning over less than $2m and employing fewer than 20 people, with Rocket Lab being the obvious exception.

Now United States-owned after a merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation in August, it has about 500 New Zealand staff, more than 1700 local suppliers, and the world’s only privately owned space rocket launch pads at Māhia.

Development of another launch site at Kaitōrete Spit, a 25 kilometre windswept tongue of land between the Pacific Ocean and Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere near Christchurch, is already attracting international interest following the announcement of a joint venture between the Crown and Te Taumutu and Wairewa Rūnanga.

NZ's space industry is expanding: a 1000 hectare block of land on the Kaitōrete Spit, near Christchurch, may become home to a new rocket launch site.

Industry sources say our aerospace regulations, the flexible “can do” attitude of agencies overseeing them, along with our clear skies and relative lack of air traffic, are attracting overseas parties keen to send payloads up into space from our shores.

The Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities Act outlaws payloads that contribute to nuclear weapons programmes or capabilities, harm, interfere with or destroy other spacecraft or systems on earth; support or enable specific defence, security or intelligence operations that are contrary to government policy, or are likely to cause serious or irreversible harm to the environment.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash has veto powers, and by the end of June, he had signed off on 79 payload permits after taking expert advice from the New Zealand Space Agency (part of MBIE), other government agencies, and consulting the security minister.

Most permits were issued to US organisations, but applicants included entities from Britain, Spain, German, Hungary, Japan, Australia and Singapore, and the listed purposes were commercial (43), government (18), academic (14) and non-profit (2).

Supplied Rocket Lab won a $15.5 million contract in 2020 to launch a satellite for Nasa from its Hawke's Bay pad. The New Zealand Government is investing $26m in MethSat, a satellite to detect global methane emissions that will be monitored through a mission control centre at Auckland University’s Te Pūnaha Ātea-Auckland Space Institute.

Are we a soft touch?

Acting head of the NZ Space Agency Paul Stocks says the rules are strictly applied, no payload permits have been denied, and no breaches reported for the 21 launches done by Rocket Lab.

With an annual budget of $3.5m and 20 staff, the agency does not charge fees for permits, a deliberate move to stimulate the industry. “We might look at cost recovery down the track,” Stocks says.

Since 2013, Callaghan Innovation has invested more than $42m in aerospace and space technology businesses, $29.2m of that in growth grants to Rocket Lab.

Callaghan business innovation adviser for transport and logistics Nick Brewer​ says New Zealand has a lot going for it with a large range of launch angles (azimuths), and relatively little air traffic compared with countries, such as the US.

“If you miss your launch window at Cape Canaveral you can be up for millions to reschedule, and you may not get another shot for a month. Down at Māhia [Rocket Lab chief executive] Peter Beck can say, ‘we’re going to launch at 4pm today, things don’t look so good, we’ll go tomorrow’.

“[The Civil Aviation Authority] is absolutely brilliant, they’ll look at something and go, ‘how can I make this happen?’, as opposed to thinking of the reasons why it can’t happen ... they’re on your side, they’re good folk.”

Any tightening of regulations that “throws a spanner in the works” to prevent launches, and “we’re going to be in trouble”, says Brewer.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Dawn Aerospace founders Stefan (left) and James Powell with their Aurora Mark II craft which will have a rocket motor installed early next year. “The end goal is to be the first vehicle to fly above 100 kn altitude twice in one day, if we can do that, it will be the first ‘anything’ to do that,” Stefan Powell says.

New Dawn

Dawn Aerospace obtained a licence to fly their remotely piloted Mark II Aurora vehicle in uncontrolled airspace, something Powell says is really hard to do anywhere else in the world.

His team has raised millions in capital, and is already covering half its spending from the sale of a satellite propulsion system that has replaced highly toxic fuel hydrazine with a “green” alternative.

Powell says winning over customers to its design has been like “selling an engine to Toyota who then put it in 100,000 cars”.

Christchurch firm Fabrum has been working with the space industry for a decade, supplying Nasa with a cryogenic system (essentially a heat pump that can operate at ultra low temperatures) for its Mars lander.

Technical director Hugh Reynolds says the New Zealand space industry has reached a critical mass that is making people sit up and take notice, and the lack of large scale government funding available in places like the US has a big influence.

“There’s not much money floating round, so people come up with clever ideas, there are plenty that don’t make it, but those that do are good enough to stand on their own two feet because they’re not relying on large amounts of money to achieve an outcome, they’re relying on some novel application.”

Economic development agency ChristchurchNZ has invested $250,000 over recent years in promoting the aerospace industry and its long term goal is to attract 20 new companies to the region.

So far six have made the move, mostly from Auckland, but another dozen are in the pipeline, and industry body Aerospace Christchurch gets up to 200 people attending its regular gatherings when Covid restrictions allow.

PPE for Fire and Emergency crews sent to fight this fire on a ship in Napier Port was guided by software that uses satellite data from vessels travelling the globe.

Data treasure

When a fire broke out on the Kota Bahagia cargo ship in Napier Port last December, crew quarantining on board had to be evacuated, and the Xerra​ Earth Observatory in Alexandra advised on the potential health risk to emergency services workers battling the blaze.

Using data from satellite sensors, vessel transponders, and historical infection rates around the globe, Xerra’s​ Starboard software predicts the likelihood of visiting crews being infected with Covid-19.

Starboard can also identify potential infestations of pests like brown marmorated stink bugs, and analysis of vessel behaviour helps identify those involved in illegal fishing, human trafficking and drug running.

Although space tourism is hogging the headlines, it’s a bit of a sideshow for Xerra chief executive Steve Cotter.​

“The whole point of launching a rocket and a satellite and putting it into orbit is not to burn holes in clouds, it’s to put instruments up in space that can look down on Earth and collect data and tell you what’s happening in the environment around you.”

Supplied Space Operations New Zealand chief executive Robin McNeill says the company won’t do military work and it wants to get into providing real time information to people like farmers by using data from satellite sensors.

Southland’s Awarua ground satellite station, established in 2004 with support from the European and French Space Agencies, is benefiting from the desire to harvest data.

This month Space Operations New Zealand became a stand-alone company and chief executive Robin McNeill​ estimates it puts up to $10m a year into the regional economy, providing work for about 10 businesses and paying a dividend to its owner, council controlled organisation Great South. “The sky is the limit for income.”

The 24 antenna Awarua hosted before the Covid pandemic will increase to 42 by mid next year, some costing $1m a pop, and McNeill sees them doing more early stage monitoring of satellite launches.

“You need to know really quickly in the first orbit where to point your antenna; is the spacecraft healthy, is the battery charging, are the solar panels deployed?”

SUPPLIED A project involving Californian high school students is among payloads given permission to launch from New Zealand.

McNeill says all its customers are overseas, and pre-pandemic they sent their own engineers to New Zealand to assemble antenna, so the border closure was an opportunity to up-skill local engineering shops to do that work.

He concedes that military contracts are a murky and difficult area. “We’re on the pointy end of diplomatic niceties, there’s no escaping that.”

McNeill seeks advice from the NZ Space Agency if he is unsure of a customer, and says it can afford to take the moral high ground.

“Perhaps we’ve been a bit slow in answering emails … we’ve lost jobs because we didn’t feel that the customer was well aligned with New Zealand’s international or our commercial interests.

“We have ethics, and we make enough money that we don’t have to take jobs if we don’t want to.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck says his company has this year put $76,000 into the Māhia community by supporting schools, sports clubs and volunteer groups, ands he agrees with the payload regulations. “We don’t want to launch weapons and be involved in nuclear devices.”

Rocket Lab’s Māhia base is on land leased from Māori shareholders of Tawapata South Inc which owns Onenui​ Station.

Although initially reassured by Beck’s assurances payloads blasting into space would be good for the environment and help with weather forecasting, the launch of the Gunsmoke J satellite led a group of local wāhine Māori to form Rocket Lab Monitor and organise a peace march hīkoi in protest.

In 2015 Beck considered Kaitōrete Spit as a possible launch site, but he dropped the idea after resource consents allowed only 12 launches a year.

Now Kaitōrete is back in contention, but Te Taumutu Rūnanga​ and Wairewa Rūnanga​, which have about 50,000 members between them, will be represented at the table when it comes to deciding exactly what will be permitted at any future space facility.

Their company, Kaitōrete​, is in a 50:50 partnership with the Crown which contributed $16m to secure 1000 hectares for the Tāwhaki​ joint venture which will also protect and restore the spit’s natural environment.

supplied Kaitōrete chief executive David Perenara-O’Connell says it was probably only a matter of time before an international buyer snapped up the land that will now be preserved and developed into an aerospace facility, including a space launch site. Project Tāwhaki is named after a demi-god in Māori mythology who climbed into the heavens.

Kaitōrete chief executive David Perenara-O’Connell​ was detetermined they would not end up as bystanders, watching from afar with no influence over the future of their whenua.

“Where things are different with Māhia is that we jointly own the land.”

He says the agreement with the Crown means both parties must agree on any activity on the site, which would have to reflect rūnanga values. “If one of us does not agree ... then it won’t happen.

“The land could quite easily have been procured by an international firm and I guess our motivation was that we wanted to get in there before that occurred.”

To begin with the site is likely to cater for domestic companies and Kea Aerospace is interested in testing its solar-powered craft which does not need a sealed runway.

Perenara-O’Connell​ says exclusion zones for the Rocket Lab proposal affected gathering of kai from Te Waihora​, and any future operations would need to be compatible with the expectations of whānau​ and hapu.

SUPPLIED Rocket Lab’s site on the Māhia peninsula. It expects to begin launching from a site on the east coast of the US in December.

Space for Peace

In March, 17 peace groups wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying the Gunsmoke-J launch appeared to breach both the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act and the Cabinet-approved to payload assessments.

They argued that because US military strategy was increasingly using satellite systems to control and direct nuclear, as well as non-nuclear, weapons, it was extremely difficult to determine whether any given satellite was contributing to supporting this weapons system.

Beck says military contracts make up about 20 per cent of Rocket Lab’s workload, and he strongly dismisses any suggestion Gunsmoke-J breached the Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities Act.

“[It] was a satellite the size of a loaf of bread that tested communication radio links with the ground, that was its sole purpose, it was a research payload, completely non-operational and fits in well with what the Government is happy to approve.”

Stocks backs him up. “The militarisation of space is not something that is possible from the New Zealand launch point.”

Supplied Use of satellite images is feeding the demand for launch facilities. MBIE says fears the pandemic would hit the global space industry, causing a drop in venture capital, were not realised, and it grew to US$424b (NZ$603b) last year.

That is unlikely to satisfy peace groups.

In mid-September the Anti-Bases Campaign had about 100 attendees at a Keep Space for Peace webinar, and organiser Murray Horton says they were primarily concerned Rocket Lab’s Auckland and Māhia operations effectively constituted a US base in New Zealand, albeit a privately owned one.

Sonya Smith of the Māhia’s Rocket Lab Monitoring Group says they want future regulations to include a clause outlawing payloads that will “assist in the operation of a weapon”.

Professor Kevin Clements is a member of the Peace Foundation International Affairs and Disarmament Committee, which was a signatory to the letter to the prime minister, and he does not believe MBIE is the appropriate agency to vet payloads.

“They have a vested interest in seeing [space] is a thriving industry bringing dollars into the New Zealand economy. This needs to be handled by the prime minister’s department.”

Clements also objects to the Outer Space and High-Altitude Activities Act consultation being done in two halves, with more controversial aspects delayed until next year.

“I don’t think the Government has any real desire to change things one iota.”

Keeping Kiwis onside

A 2019 Cabinet paper on space payload assessments shows the Government is sensitive to the risk of fall out from “novel space activities”.

It notes that due to the multi-purpose nature of space technology, there is a risk permit requirements could be breached by holders carrying out an end use that is different to the one assessed in their application.

But it goes on to say that the risk will be mitigated by official due diligence, and applicants, particularly government ones with an ongoing relationship with New Zealand, also had an incentive to remain compliant with their permits to ensure future launch rights.

The Cabinet paper, much of which was redacted for “international relations” reasons, stresses the need for transparency around space activities, with basic details of payloads being released.

It says there will be ongoing communications to “demonstrate and promote the social, environmental and economic benefits from New Zealand’s involvement in space”.