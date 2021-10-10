Meet the 16-year-old gamer beating scalpers with 'bots'

Vincent Te Hira has developed a way for gamers to get access to the latest consoles, without having to go through scalpers who mark up the price by hundreds of dollars.

A 16-year-old Papakura​ High School student is beating gaming console scalpers by turning their own tactics against them.

Vincent Te Hira​ realised fair access to gaming consoles was an issue after discovering how difficult it was to buy a PlayStation 5.

New gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, have strict production schedules, meaning only small number are shipped to New Zealand retailers at a time.

Because of this retailers such as Noel Leeming, The Warehouse and Mighty Ape can only sell a few at a time.

READ MORE:

* 3 million sneaker Bots caught trying to buy the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low

* Return of retro gaming good news for traditionalists

* Nintendo's Classic Mini NES is hard to find



This becomes a problem when scalpers buy up most of the stock using computer programmes called bots to input payment information on retailers’ websites faster than shoppers can manually.

They then resell the consoles on Trade Me and Facebook Marketplace for more than double the price.

PlayStation 5 consoles, which retail between $600 and $800 are being sold on Trade Me for between $1400 and $2000.

Xbox Series X consoles, which retail between $720 and $860 are being sold on Trade Me for $1200 to $1600.

Screengrab Gaming consoles bought by scalpers for $600-$800 are often listed for more than double the price on platforms such as Trade Me and Facebook Marketplace.

Te Hira​ says the recent lockdown had only made things worse.

“As soon as these consoles are released, the scalpers come and take over. There are retailers that end up selling hundreds of consoles to scalpers and there are only a handful left for the people who actually want to use it themselves.”

While most retailers claim to have a one customer, one console policy, this is easily worked around by the bots, Te Hira​ says.

“The scalpers’ bots get smarter every day. As soon as the retailers add more security features, the scalpers can find more ways around them.”

So Te Hira​ decided to beat the scalpers at their own game.

He developed a bot that monitors retailers’ websites and notifies gamers when the consoles are in stock, giving them a small head start over the scalpers.

Supplied Wellington IT consultant Jeff Gibson saved more than $500 buying an Xbox with the bot. He now uses his skills to help other gamers get their consoles without being scalped.

One gamer who was able to buy a console with the help of the bot is Wellington IT consultant, Jeff Gibson​.

Gibson​ used the bot to buy an Xbox Series X, saving more than $500 on the scalping price.

“The idea of people being fleeced for $600 more than they need to pay for a console just absolutely winds me up,” Gibson​ says.

supplied Jon Duffy, Consumer NZ chief executive said while there was no legal obligation for retailers to make sure stock ended up in the right hands, there was a moral one.

Jon Duffy​, chief executive of Consumer NZ, says the online shopping boom and global supply shortages have created a perfect storm for scalpers.

“It is similar to what we are seeing in MIQ. People have written scripts and are able to get bookings quicker than humans can. Again you have a situation where you have high demand and scarcity of supply,” Duffy​ says.

Although the situation is frustrating for consumers, there is nothing illegal about it, he says.

“There is no legal obligation on retailers or manufacturers to make sure supply is fairly distributed, but there is certainly a moral obligation.”

Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, says people using technology for scalping is an emerging issue that many retailers are struggling to deal with.

“It has been something that has only come through recently. In many ways retailers have not yet established the technology within their own systems to manage this issue,” Wilkinson says.

The situation is being caused by manufacturer behaviour, and retailers are just attempting to deal with the fallout, he says​.

Supplied James Ryan, policy and compliance manager at Trade Me, says trades for consoles on the site are between willing buyers and sellers.

James Ryan​, policy and compliance manager at Trade Me, says he understands if the price hiking is frustrating for some.

“But at the end of the day, these are trades between a willing buyer and a willing seller, and the prices are simply market forces at work,” Ryan​ said.

Regular users of the bot on Discord has grown from 50 to 400 people in the last few months and on Twitter the bot has more than 3000 followers.