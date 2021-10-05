Sharemarket falls as investors fret about potential interest rate hike

The sharemarket fell amid concerns that an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank tomorrow will hurt an already constrained Auckland economy.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index dropped 137.278 points, or 1 per cent, to 13,199.99 on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank meets on Wednesday, and despite the lockdowns, is odds on to lift the official cash rate by 25 basis points. A rate hike was put off at the 11th hour due to the arrival of Delta, but central bank officials are set to push ahead, cognisant that inflationary pressures are continuing to ratchet higher.

“There is growing concern that the Reserve Bank is going to move anyway, I suspect that’s probably what’s driving our market to be worse than other markets today,” said Hobson Wealth Partners investment adviser Brad Gordon. “It’s starting to feel like if they do move, it would be a pretty brave decision with the biggest city and a third of the economy in lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 fears push NZX lower, F&P Healthcare jumps 4.5 per cent

* Sharemarket slips as investors eye the prospect of higher interest rates

* Sharemarket falls as investors anticipate future interest rate hikes



“Even if Auckland is running at 85 per cent capacity, that is still a material impact on your GDP,” he said. “It’s looking like a very prolonged lockdown this time, we may not get the same sort of cyclical bounce out of it and I think the last thing that businesses need right now is the cost of funding to go up.”

123rf Investors are concerned about the Reserve Bank raising interest rates as Auckland remains in a prolonged lockdown due to Covid-19.

Infratil rose 1.1 per cent to $8.33, having touched an intra-day record of $8.465. The infrastructure investor is stepping up its investments in high-growth sectors.

Infratil announced on Tuesday that it would buy a 40 per cent stake in London-based data centre business Kao Data, following an announcement on Monday that it would buy at least half of Auckland Radiology.

Travel stocks lifted as investors started to price in the benefits of countries re-opening for travel, Gordon said.

Auckland Airport rose 2.9 per cent to a 10-month high of $8.13. Air New Zealand edged up 0.3 per cent to $1.695. Tourism Holdings lifted 1.1 per cent to $2.76.

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street on Monday, as rising bond yields and energy prices stoked investors' concerns about higher inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.1 per cent.

The price of oil hit a seven-year high as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck with a plan to cautiously raise production even as global demand for crude oil increases.

Treasury yields, which moved sharply higher last week, rose again. The recent jump has contributed to weakness in technology stocks.

– With AP