Serious Fraud Office investigate investment company after liquidator lays complaint

Liquidator Damien Grant laid a complaint with the Serious fraud Office over Options Trading and Investments NZ, which he is in the process of liquidating.

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating an options and investment company which went into liquidation in June last year.

Options Trading and Investments NZ was put into liquidation on June 20 with liquidator Damien Grant from Waterstone Insolvency indicating creditors faced substantial losses.

The company’s sole director is Tiavare Richard Curtis Joseph​, but the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said Joseph was also known by the name Ritchie Wineera​.

The SO has called for anyone who had had dealings with Joseph, or the company, who had information that could be relevant to the investigation to contact it.

Joseph's address on the Companies Register is in Porirua​.

In his first liquidation report dated July 30 last year, Grant said Options Trading and Investments NZ was incorporated in April 2015 .

“Investors were induced to place money with the company to have their funds managed,” Grant said in his report.

“Our initial investigations indicate that this may not have happened. To date, we have not been able to find any assets, cash, or funds under management by the company.

“Because of this it is anticipated that the losses by investors will be substantial,” Grant said.

Grant said in his second liquidators report in February that he had not been able to identify any physical assets of the company.

Five creditors had claimed they were owed $464,285, Grant said.

He said he was in the process of identifying deposits made by investors, and payments received by investors.

In his latest liquidator’s report, dated July 22, Grant said Joseph had failed to attend an interview under oath, or provide him with documents relating to the company.

“We have lodged a complaint with the Serious Fraud Office in relation to actions undertaken by the director of the company,” he said.

The SFO is the law enforcement agency tasked with investigating and prosecuting serious or complex financial crime.