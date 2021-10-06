Retailers miss sales targets, face uncertain outlook as Covid-19 bites

The resurgence of Covid-19 has been tough on retailers, particularly in Auckland.

Most retailers missed their sales targets last quarter and more than a third are uncertain if their businesses will survive the next 12 months, according to an industry survey.

Retail NZ’s latest Retail Radar report says three quarters of retailers missed their sales targets in the third quarter, up from 23 per cent who missed their targets in the second quarter.

The sector was “battered and bruised” as a result of the re-emergence of Covid-19 and lockdowns in Auckland, the report said. Nationwide average retail spending was up 16 per cent in July, but fell 15 per cent in August and 16 per cent in September.

Uncertainly looms as 45 per cent of retailers were not expecting to meet their sales targets in the next three months in the run-up to Christmas, while 49 per cent expected they would. Overall, more than a third of retailers were not sure if their businesses would survive another year, the survey showed.

“Government lockdowns and alert level changes are having a significant impact on retailers' operating environment,” said Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford. “No alert level is immune. We did not see a significant bounce back when areas outside Auckland moved to alert level 2.”

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Businesses say a 'flip flop' change in rules for what they can sell at level 4 is leaving them hurting. Many are still offering online orders, contactless drop offs or serving with social distancing rules in place.

Retailers were facing significant issues like cost pressures, ability to make rent payments, and a lack of stock across alert levels 2 and 3, he said.

Pressure on prices remained, with just under half of retailers expecting to increase their prices, by an average 8.3 per cent, over the next quarter.

Harford said retailers were impacted by tougher trading restrictions placed on them at the new alert level settings and 87 per cent wanted the Government to provide a financial payment specifically for rents.

Some 65 per cent sought rent relief from landlords in relation to the August lockdowns, he said.

“Retailers satisfaction in the Government’s handling of Covid-19 has plummeted since the last Retail Radar report, in a direct response to the re-emergence of Covid-19,” Harford said.

More than 69 per cent of retailers were unsatisfied or very unsatisfied with the Government's response to Covid-19, compared to 29 per cent in the previous quarter, he said.

Retail NZ called on the Government to take measures to help retailers over the next few months, including clear dates for the Auckland roadmap, saliva testing for Covid-19, enabling employers to require staff to be vaccinated, backdating proposed rent relief, providing additional financial support, reducing GST, and speeding up regulation of interchange fees.

It also called for a pullback on measures that would increase staff costs, including a two-year moratorium on further increases in the minimum wage, deferring the proposed fair pay system, and voting down the Holidays (Parent-Teacher Interview Leave) Amendment Bill.