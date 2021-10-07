Whittaker's and Toblerone increase prices, blaming higher shipping and ingredients costs.

Whittaker's says the price increase for its chocolate is the first two years.

Transport and ingredient costs are pushing the price of some confectionery higher, including Whittaker’s chocolate and Toblerone, manufacturers say.

Wellington-based Whittaker's announced the price increase on Facebook this week, saying it was the first increase in two years.

A spokeswoman said in a statement the price increase was less than 5 per cent and it would not change the size of its products.

Costs had been steadily increasing since the last price rise in 2019, she said.

“In particular, our costs for ingredients and freight and distribution have continued to rise over the past three years.”

This included higher costs of “ethically sourced” ingredients and development of sustainable packaging, she said.

A Mondelez spokeswoman, which owns Toblerone, Cadbury’s and Green and Blacks, said ingredient and transport costs had been rising.

Earlier this year, Mondelez increased the price of Toblerone by about 4 per cent and said it would probably need to look at increasing prices of other products.

“Whenever we look at pricing, we consider a variety of factors, including energy, packaging, labour, transport and ingredients,” she said.

Jim O’Malley​, chairman of Dunedin community owned chocolate company Ocho said a ship bringing in cacao beans was held at Ports of Auckland for a week while the crew were tested for Covid-19, holding up some customer orders by about two weeks.

Other materials had gone up, including the price of cardboard, due to supply chain disruption, he said.

But because of its size, Ocho was not affected in the same way as bigger companies, he said.

“We are trying to get more efficient in the face of this rather than raise prices. We’ve got some room to go there because of our scale. The big guys like Whittaker’s are already running at high efficiency.”

Ocho was building up raw materials with a longer storage time, keeping more beans on hand, O’Malley​ said.

“We have to start responding to an unstable supply chain.”

Commenters on the Whittaker's Facebook post were largely supportive of the increase.

“As long as you don't decrease the size like Cadbury did” and “So long as price is the only thing you change. No altering your recipes!,” were typical responses.

But some were less happy. One commentor asked if the staff on the shop floor would get a pay rise.