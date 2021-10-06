EMA says vaccine passports should be mandatory in the workplace

The Government has failed to give guidance for businesses trying to create vaccination policies, says EMA chief executive Brett O'Riley.

The Employers and Manufacturers Association is calling for workers to carry mandatory digital vaccine passports to enter the workplace.

Chief executive Brett O’Riley​ said digital exemptions and extra precautions should apply to those who can not, or choose not to, be vaccinated.

Vaccine passports were currently being investigated by the Government would give employers and employees certainty and safety in the workplace and incentivise those who were hesitant about vaccination.

"The majority of New Zealanders are getting vaccinated, and we know some employers were already using a no jab, no entry policy to protect their workplaces prior to this latest outbreak,” O’Riley said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Under health and safety legislation employers have to provide a safe and healthy workplace for their workers and carrying vaccine passports is one way to do this.”

O’Riley said workers would need a vaccine passport at work and when visiting a workplace, retail or service outlet, bar or restaurant.

Those who could not be vaccinated for medical, religious or other reasons would have to apply for and carry a digital exemption, and may have to wear masks or register for track and tracing, as existing level 3 policy already demanded.

“The unvaccinated may have to take some responsibility for the circumstances or decisions they face while the extra precautions would help employers manage a potential mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated staff,” he said.

The association was not asking for compulsory vaccination in the workplace, as the Government had made it clear that would be a step too far under various legislated rights for our citizens.

“But [the Government] has also failed to step up with any direction or guidance for businesses trying to manage and create vaccination policies in the workplace.”

The existing approach recommended by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment would lead to court cases, costs and delays while jurisprudence was determined.

“The last thing businesses need now is more uncertainty.”

Association members often drew their workforce from communities that were hard to reach in the vaccine roll-out and a mandate would be another way of reaching them.

Changes at the border to incentivise communities if it was going to remain closed long-term, as had been indicated by the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. It could allow the fully vaccinated to travel though the border with proof of a negative test, O’Riley said.

Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff said the union was pro-vaccination and any certificate should be complementary to other vaccine policy and not contradict it.

“Passports and vaccination policies in workplaces are two different things and may have very different drivers.”

The more people that were vaccinated through being supported in the workplace rather than coercion the smaller any resistance became, he said.

supplied Employment law advocate Ashleigh Fechney says employers should do a health and safety risk assessment before asking for the vaccination status of workers.

Employment law advocate Ashleigh Fechney​ said she had a number of clients with concerns about vaccine passports in the workplace. Employers were wanting a database or vaccine passport, so they could identify unvaccinated people if Covid was detected in the workplace.

“There are some concerns around privacy because it's forcing an employee to disclose their status and also forces them to disclose their view on whether they will be vaccinated.”

Employers should do a health and safety risk assessment before they started asking for vaccine status for a database. Otherwise, employees would ask what would happen to the information and why the employer needed it, she said.

“It gives both parties the opportunity to talk about risks. The question for [the employee] is, ‘Is there a risk great enough that you need to know’.”

Employers must fulfil their obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act, but employees also had a right to contribute to that conversation, she said.

Supplied Employment lawyer Alastair Espie says vaccine passports in the workplace involve balancing competing interests.

Another concern was that employees who did not want to disclose their information were potentially automatically red-flagged as being someone who wasn’t vaccinated. If they were then subjected to extra measures such as wearing a mask at work, that would also identify them as not being vaccinated.

“All my clients have got non-publication [though the courts]. The reason for that is because the courts have recognised that this is a very emotive subject.

“People not disclosing their status as not being vaccinated can actually harm them.”

Duncan Cotterill employment lawyer Alastair Espie​ said it was a unique and unprecedented situation that required a balancing of competing interests.

In instances where the employer felt there were reasonable grounds to require people in certain roles to be vaccinated, and they were not, then the employer might change the worker’s responsibilities, put in place extra precautions or redeploy the worker.

Termination could result only if those options weren’t possible, Espie said.