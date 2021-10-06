Real Me outages due to high traffic on vax certificate website

Users of online identity verification portal RealMe have experienced outages following the launch of a new government website for Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

RealMe is a government-run service that confirms user identity for many businesses including BNZ, KiwiBank, ANZ, Westpac, as well as many government tools such as Study Link.

Multiple users told Stuff they had not been able to log into services through RealMe.

An alert at the top of the RealMe website said the service had experienced a “temporary unplanned outage” and users were encouraged to “try again later”.

The Department of Internal Affairs, the Government department that manages the service, issued a statement there had been a large spike in RealMe use following the launch of the trial for the Ministry of Health’s new website for Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Maria Robertson, deputy chief executive of service delivery and operations, said fixing the problem had been given the highest priority since the department became aware of it on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are communicating with our colleagues across the public service regularly. Our advice to users is to keep trying because problems are intermittent,” Robertson said.

Robertson​ said no private information or security had been impacted by the outage.

She said she appreciated that the situation was frustrating, but the department had people around the world working to fix it.

Users who had trouble logging into RealMe were encouraged to try again or use a different method of accessing the tools.