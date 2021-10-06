Moola admits responsible lending failures after Commerce Commission probe

Anna Rawlings Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings says Moola did not do enough to check borrowers could afford loan repayments.

Online lender Moola​ has admitted it failed to behave as a responsible lender.

The Christchurch-based company admitted its failures after an investigation by the Commerce Commission​.

Moola provides high cost short term loans of up to $5000​ through both a Moola-branded website, and also a website branded “needcashtoday.co.nz”.

The investigation into 50​ loans made between June 2015 and November 2017​ revealed Moola had failed to check why people were borrowing money, and whether they could really afford repayments, the commission said.

Moola also failed to meet responsible lending standards when it advertised further loans direct to borrowers, the commission found.

The commission said Moola required borrowers going through its online application process to choose from a short list of options when stating the reason for taking out a loan.

One of the options was ‘other’, but Moola did not follow up to check with borrowers what ‘other’ meant, meaning it was unable to check whether its loans met the borrowers’ requirements.

“Moola did not consider the purpose of the loan when determining whether to advance the loan for some borrowers and some borrowers seeking a top-up loan were not required to state the purpose for their loan at all,” said Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings​.

The Commission for Financial Capability cross-referenced the common types of loan with the financial knowledge of borrowers.

Moola relied solely on bank transaction data provided by borrowers to determine whether they could afford loan repayments, she said.

“Moola used income ratios to assess affordability, rather than assessments of a borrower’s actual expenses against their income,” Rawlings said.

“Borrowers were not asked to specify their actual expenditure,” she said.

Moola also admitted it had failed to exercise the care, diligence, and skill of a responsible lender by sending direct advertising to borrowers offering them additional loans.

Its methods of contacting borrowers who missed payments breached Moola’s obligations to treat borrowers reasonably and in an ethical manner, the commission said.

Moola had agreed to refund the interest and fees paid by the 50 borrowers, Rawlings said.

“Moola failed in its responsibilities to help ensure that loans meet borrowers’ needs and can be repaid without substantial hardship,” she said.

“These are important borrower protections and Moola has undertaken to implement systems, processes, policies and training to help it to meet its responsible lending obligations in future.”

During the period covered by the investigation Moola provided high cost short and mid-term loans having annualised interest rates of up to 547.5 per cent​, the commission said.

Moola is not the first lender to admit responsible lending failures after being investigated by the commission.

Last year ANZ bank admitted failures, and so did Kiwibank.

ASB admitted failures this year.