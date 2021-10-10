Our summer of al fresco dining

This summer we’ll be dining outdoors as restaurants move to expand into carparks and foothpaths.

The key to hospitality survival and diner safety is making like the Romans and enjoying a meal outside on the foothpath, writes Virginia Fallon.

A small piece of bare asphalt is what Paul Patterson’s pinning his hopes on for this summer.

Out the back of his Auckland eatery Parnell Porker is four cars’ worth of car park that Patterson is hoping to transform into an al fresco dining area in a bid to save the business he opened only four months ago.

Embracing the outdoors could mean the restaurant would be able to function at near capacity under social distancing rules and, with $150k of lost revenue under his belt, that’s critical.

“We've already taken one loan out to get us through. With our overheads, when we get to level 2...we’re looking at leaving the place in December.”

Inspired by images from overseas, the likes of very committed New Yorkers eating outdoors in the snow, the Restaurant Association is rallying councils across the motu to allow and support eateries to swell into public areas like roads, footpaths, and parks.

Foodies who didn’t mind a side of asphalt with their martinis, and hospitality businesses doing their upmost to survive, saw creative outdoor structures pop up in the US and Europe to accommodate the new normal. Sheds, lean-tos, and tents were erected on footpaths, roads and parks, reminiscent of packed Italian piazzas where the true meaning of al fresco originated.

While for the moment Aucklanders are embracing some tweaking of restrictions that’s let them gather for outdoor picnics in small groups, “Let’s learn from overseas,” says Restaurant Association boss Marisa Bidois. “(Outdoor dining) is something we’ve had feedback that worked really well. We’re hoping for a long balmy summer.”

Already Auckland Council has agreed to extend existing and new food-only outdoor licences issues, and has wiped application fees for new food licences.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Paul Patterson and Brent Nreewdick are the owners of Va Bene/Parnell Porker. Patterson says the restaurant is facing closure if they can’t increase the numbers of patrons they can serve.

But, there are constraints with the sale of alcohol and since multiple agencies were involved with that, council couldn’t fast-track variances to new or existing licences. Bidois is urging those other regulatory bodies to allow liquor licences to cover those extended areas, saying some businesses will need to move outdoors to survive.

Since March 2020, 1000 hospitality businesses have shut their doors, and about 13,000 have lost their jobs. The fallout following the latest lockdown is expected to be even greater.

The salve could be the great outdoors. Says Heart of the City’s chief executive Viv Beck: “The idea of sitting outside is fabulous. The ability to spill out on streets and give people the extra space is great, it creates vibrancy. Our city has been developed as a great place for people spaces – it’s the way people like to live, a bit like your home with indoor/outdoor spaces.”

Vulcan Lane and the Viaduct would especially lend itself to expanded outdoor dining, she says, but the recently revitalised Britomart train station area also had loads of new pedestrianised spots. While the city has previously grappled with how much space to give pedestrians over cars, Auckland councillor Richard Hills says giving more of the city to dining “is 100 per cent what we should be doing”.

“Nearly every city in the (United) States has closed off streets and many cities are keeping that outdoor dining because it’s been so popular. My concern is level 2 is going to last a long time ... so it's crucial for the health of everyone to be able to choose people to be able to choose to eat outside for their health, and those businesses survive.”

In Wellington, Conrad Banks has just ordered 104 outdoor heaters for his restaurants Dockside and Bin44, and portable Eftpos terminals for table service are also ready to go. The key to al fresco dining in the windy city, he says, is being prepared, and while the heaters were always part of his plans – they used to have blankets too, before people wandered off with them – they’ve been fast tracked, as the potential of a socially-distanced summer looms.

Both waterfront restaurants already have large outdoor spaces with drop-downs to shelter punters, but Banks is hoping to expand. He thinks hardy Wellingtonians won’t be phased by the move outdoors.

“Wellington on a good day is huge, and even on marginal days they come out in force,” he says. “It’s the Kiwi way. We’re not like Australia that has amazing weather all the time – we know a southerly is cold and dress accordingly.”

Back in Parnell, Patterson says the carpark he wants to make into a backyard will give his business a fighting chance.

“Look at all the big places closing down – that’s more worrying because they know what’s coming. If it keeps going the way it is there’s going to be nothing in downtown Auckland other than offices and apartments. We need to be like Paris.”

Revitalising hospitality

The Restaurant Association’s roadmap to survival is calling for other measures to help business survival including:

*A one off cash reopening payment

*Wage subsidy in level 2 for businesses with a decline in revenue of 40 per cent or more

*Two types of lockout subsidies

*A food wastage payment for perishables that expire during lockdown

*A Dine Out to Help Out initiative based on a UK project that would encourage dining by passing discounts to customers

*A Dine and Discover campaign modelled off a NSW initiative giving vouchers to eligible customers

*A Government supported Eat GST Free discount for customers who order food