Sharemarket slips as investors baulk at higher interest rates

The sharemarket fell, in contrast to rising overseas markets, as investors feared the headwind of higher interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index dropped 61.832 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 13,104.61 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 per cent, as expected, ending an 18-month spell at the record-low rate of 0.25 per cent.

“That has put a bit of a dampener on the market,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies. “It wasn’t unexpected, but by the same token the sharemarket is just giving a little bit back on the fact that interest rates are likely to be a little bit higher going forward and that creates a bit of a headwind for the market in the short term.”

Specialty milk marketer The a2 Milk Company dropped 2.2 per cent to $6.24, taking its decline over the past year to 60 per cent.

A2 Milk fell 6.3 per cent on Wednesday after Australian law firm Slater and Gordon filed a claim in the Supreme Court of Victoria on behalf of investors, alleging misleading or deceptive conduct, and a breach of continuous disclosure rules following four downgrades, two in late 2020 and two this year.

123rf.com/Stuff.co.nz The local sharemarket fell, bucking the trend of rising markets overseas, as investors were wary of rising interest rates.

A2 Milk has said it will “vigorously defend” the class action.

The milk marketing company has suffered setbacks during Covid-19 as border closures and trade disruptions meant fewer tourists and international students shipped its products to China, known as the daigou trade.

“A2 is weakening on the back of the class action news coming out of Australia,” Davies said. “A few investors probably are finding that the final straw with a2 of late.”

The New Zealand market weakness was in contrast to most global markets.

Asian shares rose on Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street on Wednesday after signs of progress on resolving the standoff in Congress over the debt ceiling.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.6 per cent in morning trading to 27,972.58. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8 per cent to 7,262.30. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.3 per cent to 2,944.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.2 per cent to 24,491.36.

Trading was closed in Shanghai for a Chinese national holiday.

In the US, investors are hoping Congress may manage to temporarily extend the federal government's debt ceiling and buy lawmakers time to reach a more permanent resolution. The market recovered from a morning loss shortly after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell offered Democrats an emergency short-term extension to the federal debt ceiling into December.

Financial markets have mostly taken the debt-ceiling drama in stride, expecting yet another 11th hour solution, but some on Wall Street have warned investors recently to make preparations for a default, however unlikely, given how extremely damaging it would be for the economy and markets.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent to 4,363.55. Gains in technology stocks, makers of household goods and communication companies helped offset losses in energy and other sectors. About 57 per cent of stocks in the index rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent to 34,416.99. The Nasdaq gained 0.5 per cent, to 14,501.91. The tech-heavy index had been down 1.2 per cent before the afternoon rally.

– With AP