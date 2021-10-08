'No-one deserves that': Linfox worker shocked over manager's racist message

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about the launch of the "Racism Is No Joke" campaign. (First published July 2020)

A logistics worker was left “shocked” and “feeling worthless” after receiving a racist message from a manager on the night of the most recent Covid-19 lockdown announcement.

Singh, who Stuff has agreed to identify only by his last name, was employed by Australian-owned trucking and logistics company Linfox for more than four years.

On August 17, Singh, who is originally from India, received a text message from an operations manager asking if he would be coming into work on the following two days.

Singh responded he was unable to because the level change meant schools had closed and he needed to look after his son.

In response, the manager said: “Covid-19 and Indian work ethic = recipe for bankruptcy.”

“I was left feeling worthless, like I’m not a person,” Singh said.

About 80 per cent of Linfox’s Auckland workforce was Indian, he said.

Singh left the job two days later and said the manager’s repeated racist remarks were a key reason for his resignation.

“I didn't expect my four years of hard work would end this way. I think no-one deserves that.”

In an email exchange with Linfox’s human resource department, Singh was told the manager had “received a written warning”.

Linfox was also considering recommendations that it “roll out unconscious bias training” throughout the company, a representative said in the email.

Singh said the least he was expecting was an apology letter.

He was told by HR that such a letter had been written, however, despite formally requesting it multiple times from Linfox, Singh never received it.

An internal email showed the operations manager had since been moved from his existing position to a business improvement and project management role.

Meanwhile, an open letter to Linfox’s management calling for the operation manager’s resignation has been signed by more than 80 workers.

“We believe such comments do not fit in a multicultural environment and the person who has said this needs to be removed from this site so that other employees should not face similar situations,” the open letter read.

First Union transport, logistics and manufacturing secretary Jared Abbott said this was a “dismissible offence” and Linfox should have “zero tolerance towards racism”.

“The fact Linfox has done nothing about it is really embarrassing for them as a company, I think they need some serious training on multiculturalism,” Abbott said.

The lack of apology was a “big red flag” that the company had wider issues around the way racist incidents and prejudice against employees of colour were handled, he said.

“There is a huge number of Indian staff reporting directly to [the manager], and that he said something like this is just 100 per cent inappropriate.”

A Linfox spokesperson said the company “declined to comment”.

The manager has been contacted for reply, but did not respond.