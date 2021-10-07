Kiwibank offers apology but no explanation for latest internet banking outage

Kiwibank has yet to provide an explanation for its ongoing online outages.

Kiwibank says it has fixed an issue that prevented customers from accessing the bank’s online services on Thursday morning.

The bank did not respond to requests for comment about the cause of the fault, but tweeted early on Thursday afternoon that it had “worked to fix our issue with internet banking and our app which are now up and running”.

The bank’s tweet offered customers an apology but no explanation.

Reports of problems with its services made to outage website Down Detector spiked shortly after 10am, but had dropped off by lunchtime.

Customers have been experiencing intermittent outages of its internet banking and mobile app since September 8.

The bank has previously declined to comment on whether its series of outages is related to a denial-of-service cyber-attack that was believed to have impacted ANZ last month, but from which its larger rival appears to have recovered.

Kiwibank has been approached for comment on whether customers can expect further outages in future.