Netflix hikes NZ prices significantly for second time in just over two years

Netflix’ standard plan has increased in price from $14.99 a month to $18.49 in a little over two years.

New Zealanders will need to pay more to watch Netflix.

The company is increasing the cost of its standard plan by $1.50, or almost 9 per cent, to $18.49 a month.

The price of its “basic plan” which does not include HD is going up by $1 to $12.99.

Its premium plan, which supports 4K and better sound technology, is going up by almost 14 per cent to $24.99 a month.

Netflix indicated in a statement that it was increasing its prices so it could offer more content.

“Members tell us how much they value the breadth and variety of catalogue and we’re updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films,” a spokeswoman said.

Viewing figures from pollster Roy Morgan suggest that close to half of all New Zealanders watch Netflix in any given month.

The higher prices apply to subscribers from Thursday and will be phased in for existing customers “over the next few months”, Netflix said.

The company last raised its New Zealand prices in 2019, when it increased the cost of subscriptions by up to 19 per cent.

Prior to that change, its standard plan cost $14.99 a month.

Netflix has been contacted for comment on whether subscribers can expect future price rises will continue to outstrip inflation.

The price rise did not appear to impact Sky TV shares which slipped 3 per cent to $1.92 on Thursday morning.