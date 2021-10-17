Great escape from debt: From $52,000 in the red to aspiring business owner, Rose Moreland tells her story

Rose Moreland went from a life of debt and despair, to debt-free and joyous.

Rose Moreland took three-and-a-half years​ to claw her way out of $52,000​ of personal debt.

The Aucklander is now saving $250​ a week from her salary in customer service, and is studying in her spare time with hopes of one day launching a business using her love of baking.

Her cupcake baking is currently just a side hustle, but one day she hopes to transform it into a Papakura​ dessert shop.

Moreland made it out of debt through a money mentoring programme from Christians Against Poverty (Cap), which she said had been a life-changing experience.

READ MORE:

* How Auckland warehouseman paid off more than $50,000 of debt

* How clearing $17,500 of debt made Alaina Tonga a better mum

* Why we are supporting local businesses



“I was just working, paying the bills, trying to make ends meet, pawning phones, and taking equipment to pawn shops,” she said.

There was never any money saved. It was a struggle to pay the rent, and keep the car from being repossessed. Winters were cold, and long.

The loan for the car was sucking around $450 a fortnight out of her household income.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Nick Clarke, general manager of Habitat for Humanity Nelson at the new Habitat Hub, Main Rd, Stoke. Habitat for Humanity has been given a government loan of $13.3 million, of which Nelson is getting more than $3 million to house 12 families.

“I did think that revolving credit, living in debt was just a normal life,” Moreland said.

But it was hard, and a glimpse of a better way of living came from a cousin, who was able to afford to take her children on occasional overseas holidays.

“When I said, ‘How did you manage to get to Disneyland of all places?’, she said, ‘We’re out of debt now. We signed up with Cap’.”

Moreland said she was sceptical, and “quite embarrassed about how much debt I had”.

She had a bank overdraft, credit cards, a personal loan with Instant Finance and a car loan with Avanti Finance, debts that were partly the result of a former partner with poor credit, resulting everything being put in her name.

She estimated she had been in debt with Instant Finance for the better part of 17 years, topping up the loan whenever she had paid it down.

But she steeled herself, and made the call to Cap.

Moreland said Cap set up a budget with her, and took control of negotiating with the lenders, as well as paying them.

The budget was tight, but covered the necessities, and the Cap system allocated some money to savings each fortnight.

Moreland said she was earning about $1650 a fortnight back then.

SUPPLIED Rose Moreland has rediscovered her love of baking since going debt free, and has even launched a profitable little side hustle selling cupcakes.

“Just under half of that was going towards my debts,” she said.

It was tough to stick to the budget, but during the three-and-a-half year journey the amount needed to repay the debts came down, and Moreland was sustained by the hope of a better life.

“I was counting down every single month. When it finally happened it was like winning the lottery for me,” she said.

She was debt free in April.

It was to have been later in the year, but Avanti agreed to waive the last of the money it was owed.

“Cap struck a deal with them,” she said. “Wow, I wish I could be a negotiator like that.”

“It was such an amazing feeling. I did it. I was standing in the middle of the factory. I had a pie for lunch, and I was in tears. I was just so, so grateful,” she said.

John Hawkins/Stuff Loans for cars are one of the biggest financial traps for families.

Moreland has grown in confidence, which she really only noticed when she went to thank the people at Cap’s office, which was slightly daunting as about 50 were there.

“The old Rose would have probably gone in there and said a quick thank you and maybe a minute’s speech. My thank you went on for about 15 minutes,” she said.

She was pleased to be able to be a good financial role model to her children, two of who were now grown up, and the other in school.

She also donates to Cap to help fund its work with other families.

“I want to get them in a better place. I want to get them smiling again, giving them a healthy family and a happy family,” she said.

Cap chief executive Sam Garaway said “Rose is an inspiration and yet another reminder that people are made for flourishing, and capable of achieving incredible things with bit of love and support.”

Studying with the Open Polytechnic, saving into KiwiSaver towards a house deposit, and rediscovering her love of baking, and how it could make her some extra money were all part of Moreland’s flourishing.

“I relaunched my baking page on Facebook during lockdown. Every week I’ve been selling cupcakes. Contactless collection, of course,” she said.

SUPPLIED Rose Moreland recalls how hard it was living constantly in crushing debt. She has no plans to return to that way of life. CAP figures show after two years, 90 per cent people it helps go debt-free, remain free from unmanageable debt two years on.

She was back playing softball (lockdowns allowing), and paid for everything out of savings, including the car she bought at the start of the month.

She had even started saving a deposit for a house to create a base for her family, was using KiwiSaver to help, and was interested to see the Government launch a new shared equity scheme to help people buy homes.

It may be a couple of years away, but “hopefully houses will be cheaper by then”, she said.