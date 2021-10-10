Aerospace companies desperate to get key staff across the border are looking at shifting some work overseas

The border closure is having a dramatic impact on the aerospace industry with air taxi company Wisk shifting some of its work to Australia, and others looking at following suit.

A recent survey of 24 aerospace businesses found about a third were considering moving at least some of their operations overseas because the lack of MIQ slots made it impossible to get key staff in and out of the country.

There has been talk of the expertise drought forcing some businesses to close entirely according to Pam Ford, director of investment and industry at economic development agency Auckland Unlimited.

Wisk has been trialling of its autonomous air taxi in South Canterbury and Asia Pacific region director Anna Kominik said the business was heavily dependent on the flow of people between New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

supplied Pyper Vision founder Emily Blythe says Lismore in New South Wales is a good testing ground because of its higher number of fog days, but difficulty getting MIQ slots has made travel across the Tasman difficult.

Border restrictions and limited MIQ places had forced the difficult decision to temporarily move some research and development work to Queensland where a research partner was based, Kominik said.

“We’re hopeful that we can resume the research back in New Zealand in the near future, however, this depends on our ability to get into New Zealand the overseas expertise we need to support our trial.”

Ford said the aerospace industry was largely made up of small businesses with turnovers of between $200,000 and $2 million, and they were particularly vulnerable in the current situation.

“The inability to get even one or two people into the country has a dramatic impact on their ability to operate,” Ford said.

“It’s a bit like the screen industry, you only need a couple of people to come in to unlock tens or hundreds of jobs.”

Ford said the aerospace industry was desperate for some clear guidelines on when border restrictions might ease, so they could plan ahead. “That may mean needing to shift offshore.”

Supplied Wisk’s inability to bring specialist staff and equipment here from Australia to work on its Cora pilotless aircraft has led to it temporarily shifting some of its research to Queensland.

Getting to and from Australia to test fog dispersal technology has been a nightmare for Pyper Vision founder Emily Blythe, who was iin MIQ after a two-week trip turned into a four-month stay, in part due to lockdowns across the Tasman.

“It’s an improvement on last year when I had a colleague who was not a New Zealand citizen, she went over for three months and stayed for 11 months.”

Christchurch-based Pyper Vision was expecting to launch at its first airport early next year, and Blythe said it was surviving on shareholder investment, so the expense of extended stays in Australia had been tough on finances.

“You just have to find a way. We’ve redone our budgets several times.”

Travel to Lismore in New South Wales, which offered a higher number of foggy days for testing, was also very stressful for staff. “It’s not knowing when you’re going to get home,” she said.

US-owned Merlin Labs NZ was involved in developing a retrofitted system that would allow aircraft to fly without pilots, and it worked closely with teams in the US.

Supplied Kea Aerospace is building the largest unmanned aircraft developed in the Southern Hemisphere, but like other aerospace companies, it is struggling to get staff with appropriate expertise into the country.

Chief executive Shaun Johnson said New Zealand’s forward thinking attitude to aerospace regulation had attracted international companies, but the travel limits were increasingly difficult to stomach for those trying to do research and development.

“It’s beginning to erode the advantages of being here.

“It’s difficult for boards and investors [overseas] to understand how we’re moving all these sports teams, movie stars and whole theatre companies, but you can't get one or two aviation specialists across to advance your projects, it’s hard for them to comprehend,” Johnson said.

Over the next year Merlin Labs was due to start ramping up its test flying here, bringing in specialist test pilots from the US, and the MIQ system was starting to affect expansion plans.

“The Merlin core team should have come here several times from the US ... I’d love to hire a junior software engineer, send them to the US for 6 to 12 months to be trained, come back and support the operation here, but I can’t do that.

“Part of my role is to be the voice for New Zealand, and help with the expansion and what we’re going to be doing down here, but I can't physically get to critical planning meetings. I can join by Zoom, but it’s 2am or 3am, and you can’t sustain that,” he said.

A new business travel trial was not an option for Johnson because returning participants must self-isolate at home in Christchurch or Auckland, but he lives in Wellington, and said it was not viable to rent a temporary home-come-office in either of those centres.

“The irony is, there’s no problem getting out of the country, you just can't get back.”

Kea Aerospace has hired 10 people in the past two months and chief executive Mark Rocket said the border bottleneck was becoming a “major hindrance.”

“We haven't been able to employ some internationals we wanted to bring in for specialist requirements, and I know other companies are really struggling with the lack of MIQ slots and not being able to travel.”

Christchurch is home to a growing aerospace sector, and it was due to host the inaugural New Zealand aerospace summit this year, including international speakers, but Rocket said it had been delayed until February.